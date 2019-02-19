Log in
NANOGATE SE

(N7G)
My previous session
02/19 04:53:25 am
26.825 EUR   +2.58%
04:05aNANOGATE : New Major Order Worth Around EUR 50 million
EQ
02/07NANOGATE : Expands Its Stainless Steel Surface Expertise
EQ
02/04NANOGATE SE : Change to the Supervisory Board
EQ
Nanogate: New Major Order Worth Around EUR 50 million

0
02/19/2019 | 04:05am EST

DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nanogate: New Major Order Worth Around EUR 50 million

19.02.2019 / 09:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nanogate: New Major Order Worth Around EUR 50 million

- Delivery of N-Glaze components for high-demand off-road vehicles in the U.S.

- Start of production planned for summer 2020

Göttelborn, February 19, 2019. Nanogate SE, a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components, is strengthening its order base. The new major order for the U.S. site encompasses a cumulative sales volume of around EUR 50 million over a period of about six years.

As part of the multiyear project, the Group will manufacture and enhance plastic components of the highest optical quality at its U.S. site. These are interior design elements that will be used in the next generation of a popular off-road vehicle. Nanogate expects production to begin in the summer of 2020, following the recent start of preparations for the production and enhancement of components and their subsequent assembling at the site in Mansfield, Ohio, USA.

Ralf Zastrau, CEO of Nanogate SE: "Glazing components are increasingly establishing themselves as the standard, in view of their advantages in design and weight. Nanogate has many years of experience in this market. Systems in the N-Glaze division are an important target market alongside our three growth areas of metallization, new mobility and smart surfaces."

Contact
Christian Dose
Financial Press and Investors
WMP Finanzkommunikation GmbH
Tel. +49 69 57 70 300 21
nanogate@wmp-ag.de
 
Juliane Wernet
Nanogate SE
Zum Schacht 3
66287 Göttelborn | Germany
Tel. +49 6825 9591 223
juliane.wernet@nanogate.com

www.nanogate.com
twitter.com/nanogate_se

Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components of very high optical quality. The Group employs around 1,700 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities.

True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers' products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications, primarily for the mobility, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure, and medical sectors - its target industries. As a systems provider, Nanogate broadly covers the value chain: design and engineering, materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets and the development of new applications, particularly for the strategic areas of glass-like (N-Glaze) and metallized surfaces (N-Metals).

Disclaimer

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The shares in Nanogate SE (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). No offer or sale of transferable securities is being made to the public.


19.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NANOGATE SE
Zum Schacht 3
66287 Göttelborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6825/95 91 0
Fax: +49 (0)6825/95 91 852
E-mail: nanogate@wmp-ag.de
Internet: www.nanogate.de
ISIN: DE000A0JKHC9,
WKN: A0JKHC
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

777287  19.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=777287&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 223 M
EBIT 2018 7,50 M
Net income 2018 2,27 M
Debt 2018 95,2 M
Yield 2018 0,42%
P/E ratio 2018 55,76
P/E ratio 2019 35,98
EV / Sales 2018 1,00x
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
Capitalization 128 M
