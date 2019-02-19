DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nanogate: New Major Order Worth Around EUR 50 million



19.02.2019 / 09:59

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nanogate: New Major Order Worth Around EUR 50 million

- Delivery of N-Glaze components for high-demand off-road vehicles in the U.S.

- Start of production planned for summer 2020

Göttelborn, February 19, 2019. Nanogate SE, a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components, is strengthening its order base. The new major order for the U.S. site encompasses a cumulative sales volume of around EUR 50 million over a period of about six years.

As part of the multiyear project, the Group will manufacture and enhance plastic components of the highest optical quality at its U.S. site. These are interior design elements that will be used in the next generation of a popular off-road vehicle. Nanogate expects production to begin in the summer of 2020, following the recent start of preparations for the production and enhancement of components and their subsequent assembling at the site in Mansfield, Ohio, USA.

Ralf Zastrau, CEO of Nanogate SE: "Glazing components are increasingly establishing themselves as the standard, in view of their advantages in design and weight. Nanogate has many years of experience in this market. Systems in the N-Glaze division are an important target market alongside our three growth areas of metallization, new mobility and smart surfaces."



Contact

Christian Dose

Financial Press and Investors

WMP Finanzkommunikation GmbH

Tel. +49 69 57 70 300 21

nanogate@wmp-ag.de



Juliane Wernet

Nanogate SE

Zum Schacht 3

66287 Göttelborn | Germany

Tel. +49 6825 9591 223

juliane.wernet@nanogate.com



www.nanogate.com

twitter.com/nanogate_se



Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components of very high optical quality. The Group employs around 1,700 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities.

True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers' products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications, primarily for the mobility, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure, and medical sectors - its target industries. As a systems provider, Nanogate broadly covers the value chain: design and engineering, materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets and the development of new applications, particularly for the strategic areas of glass-like (N-Glaze) and metallized surfaces (N-Metals).

Disclaimer

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The shares in Nanogate SE (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). No offer or sale of transferable securities is being made to the public.