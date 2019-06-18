NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Nanogate SE: Capital Increase Agreed



18-Jun-2019 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nanogate SE: Capital Increase Agreed Göttelborn, Germany, June 18, 2019. Nanogate SE, a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces, is planning to increase the company's share capital from authorized capital with the exclusion of subscription rights. The aim is to strengthen the Group's capital base and liquidity for the implementation of the future-oriented NXI program, for continued growth through new orders and for the announced acquisition of the ERBIWA Group. With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Nanogate SE has today decided to increase the company's share capital from the current EUR 4,913,633.00 by up to EUR 451,395.00 to up to EUR 5,365,028.00 by issuing up to 451,395 new no-par-value shares (approximately 9.2 percent of the current share capital) via partial utilization of the existing authorized capital against contribution in cash. The subscription rights of existing shareholders are to be excluded. The new shares shall be entitled to a dividend for the fiscal year 2018 and are to be privately placed with selected, qualified and long-term institutional investors by means of an accelerated book-building procedure. The private placement will be initiated immediately after publication of this announcement. The number of new shares to be issued and their placement price will be determined by the Management Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board after the conclusion of the accelerated book-building procedure. Bankhaus Lampe KG acts as sole global coordinator and together with M.M. Warburg & CO (AG & Co.) KGaA as joint bookrunner.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:Financial Press and InvestorsWMP Finanzkommunikation GmbHTel. +49 69 57 70 300 21nanogate@wmp-ag.deNanogate SEZum Schacht 366287 Göttelborn | GermanyTel. +49 6825 9591 223juliane.wernet@nanogate.comwww.nanogate.comtwitter.com/nanogate_se

Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces. The Group employs around 1,700 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities.

True to its slogan 'A world of new surfaces,' Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers' products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications, primarily for the mobility, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure, and medical sectors - its target industries. As a systems provider, Nanogate broadly covers the value chain: design and engineering, materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets and the development of new applications, particularly for the strategic areas of glass-like (N-Glaze) and metallized surfaces (N-Metals).

Disclaimer

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The shares in Nanogate SE (the 'Shares') may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of 'U.S. persons' (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act')). No offer or sale of transferable securities is being made to the public.

18-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

