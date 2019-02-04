DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Nanogate SE: Change to the Supervisory Board



04.02.2019 / 10:54

Nanogate SE: Change to the Supervisory Board

Göttelborn, Germany, February 4, 2019. Martin Hendricks will follow Hartmut Gottschild on the Supervisory Board of Nanogate SE, a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components.

Hartmut Gottschild, who has been a member of the Supervisory Board since the IPO in 2006, has resigned his membership of the Supervisory Board of Nanogate SE for personal reasons as of January 31, 2019. He will remain connected to the Group as a member of the advisory board of our subsidiaries. Martin Hendricks succeeds him. Upon the recommendation of the Supervisory Board and at the request of the Management Board, he has been appointed a member of the Supervisory Board by the Saarbrücken district court as of February 01, 2019 until the shareholders' meeting in June 2019. The plan is to suggest to the shareholders' meeting in June 2019 that Mr. Hendricks is confirmed in his position, so that he is permanently available to the Supervisory Board.

Hendricks (born in 1962) was most recently the Executive Vice President of the U.S. automotive supplier Tenneco. He previously held managerial positions at Federal-Mogul Motorparts and EurotaxGlass's International AG, among others. The father of three holds a master's degree in business administration from the University of Cologne.

Oliver Schumann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Nanogate SE: "We thank Hartmut Gottschild for his many years of commitment and his invariably constructive and trustworthy collaboration. During all his years of activity at Nanogate, he made important contributions to the successful development of the company. We regret but respect his wish to retire from the Group's Supervisory Board for personal reasons. At the same time, we are delighted that we have been able to gain Martin Hendricks, a proven industry expert with a great deal of international experience. With his expertise, he will support the Supervisory and Management Boards to the fullest extent."

Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components of very high optical quality. The Group employs around 1,700 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities.

True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers' products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications, primarily for the mobility, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure, and medical sectors - its target industries. As a systems provider, Nanogate offers the entire value chain: design and engineering, materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets, the development of new applications, particularly for the strategic areas of glass-like (N-Glaze) and metallized (N-Metals) surfaces.

Disclaimer

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The shares in Nanogate SE (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). No offer or sale of transferable securities is being made to the public.