Nanogate: Serial Production of Metallized Components Launched for Largest Order in the Company's History

08/29/2019 | 07:16am EDT

DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

29.08.2019 / 12:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nanogate: Serial Production of Metallized Components Launched for Largest Order in the Company's History

- Nanogate begins supplying components with a stainless steel look to a leading US manufacturer of household appliances

- Cumulative order volume of up to USD 100 million confirmed by the customer

Göttelborn, Germany, August 29, 2019. Nanogate SE, a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces, has begun serial production and delivery for the largest order in the company's history. With this order in the area of industrial business, encompassing a cumulative sales volume of up to USD 100 million, Nanogate successfully achieved its breakthrough into the market of stainless steel replacement technologies in 2018. Applications in the field of artificial metals (metallized plastics) represent one of the Group's three central target markets.

Ralf Zastrau, CEO of Nanogate SE, states, 'Despite temporary delays of individual major orders that have burdened us for the short term, Nanogate remains in a strong strategic position. Our order base for 2019 through 2021 is stable at over EUR 600 million. We are making particularly good progress in the industrial business, where we see significant potential. For this reason, this area's proportion of total sales should increase significantly in the coming years. The projects in the USA as well as other current inquiries confirm our orientation.'

Nanogate uses a heat-resistant plastic that is metallized with a stainless steel look when producing components for kitchen appliances. This process is developed and integrated in-house. The technology is based on innovative molding processes and multifunctional enhancement. Included in this are a number of surface options, such as easy-to-clean or anti-fingerprint, with the possible integration of additional functions. Following last-minute design adjustments requested by the customer - and the resulting increased complexity of production preparation - the delayed large-volume serial production of components has now begun.

In addition to this project, Nanogate won a further major order with a cumulative volume of USD 50 million from the same customer this year. Production for this project is expected to begin in 2020 and will run for up to eight years. Based on N-Glaze technology, its second significant technology platform, Nanogate supplies innovative, enhanced plastic surfaces of the highest optical quality, which are available in various color variants. These are also used in kitchen appliances.

Contact
Christian Dose
Financial Press and Investors
WMP Finanzkommunikation GmbH
Tel. +49 69 57 70 300 21
nanogate@wmp-ag.de

Nanogate SE
Zum Schacht 3
66287 Göttelborn | Germany

www.nanogate.com
twitter.com/nanogate_se

Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces. The Group employs around 1,800 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic and in India.

True to its slogan 'A world of new surfaces,' Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers' products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications, primarily for the mobility, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure, and medical sectors - its target industries. As a systems provider, Nanogate broadly covers the value chain: design and engineering, materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets and the development of new applications, particularly for the three strategic areas Intelligent Surfaces, New Mobility and Artificial Metals.

Disclaimer

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The shares in Nanogate SE (the 'Shares') may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of 'U.S. persons' (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act')). No offer or sale of transferable securities is being made to the public.


29.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

Nanogate SE published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 11:15:02 UTC
