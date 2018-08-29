DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Nanogate sees strong development in the first half of the year



29.08.2018 / 09:41

Nanogate sees strong development in the first half of the year

- According to preliminary figures, sales in the first half of the year increased to more than EUR 117 million, while EBITDA increased to at least EUR 12 million

- Forecast for 2018 as a whole confirmed: Sales and EBITDA should increase to more than EUR 220 million and at least EUR 24 million respectively

Göttelborn, Germany, August 29, 2018. Nanogate SE, a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components, remained on its dynamic and profitable growth course during the first half of 2018, thereby confirming its forecast for 2018.

According to the preliminary figures, sales increased in the first six months of 2018 to more than EUR 117 million (previous year: EUR 94.5 million). The newly acquired centers of excellence in Austria and Slovakia made their first contribution toward achieving this goal. The operating result (EBITDA) improved, increasing to more than EUR 12 million (previous year: EUR 11.0 million) despite the associated transaction and integration costs as well as the costs of the innovation program. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to more than EUR 40 million as of the reporting date of June 30, 2018 (December 31, 2017: EUR 20.3 million). This was also due to the successful placement of a promissory note loan; the resulting cash inflow contributed to both growth financing and the refinancing of existing liabilities.

Ralf Zastrau, CEO of Nanogate SE: "In terms of our operating business, we are looking back at an excellent first half of the year. Thanks to its dynamic growth, Nanogate once again reached record values in terms of sales and operating result. We were also able to improve our market position and expand our technologies portfolio. This was achieved through the contributions of both new applications and systems from our innovation program as well as the expansion of the value chain through the acquisition of the design studio heT. We therefore look to the rest of the year with optimism. Nanogate is on track."





Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components of very high optical quality. The Group employs around 1,500 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities.

True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces", Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers' products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications, primarily for its target industries, which are the automotive, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure, and medical sectors. As a systems provider, Nanogate offers the entire value chain materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets, the development of new applications, particularly for the strategic areas of glass-like (N-Glaze) and metallized (N-Metals) surfaces, as well as external growth.

