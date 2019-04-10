Log in
Nanometrics to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on April 30, 2019

0
04/10/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

MILPITAS, Calif., April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanometrics Incorporated (Nasdaq: NANO), a leading provider of advanced process control systems, will release its first quarter financial results after market close on April 30, 2019. A conference call to discuss the results will be held at 4:30 PM ET.

To participate in Nanometrics’ Q1 2019 conference call:

Dial-In Numbers:
(877) 374-4041 (U.S.)
(253) 237-1156 (Int’l)
Conference ID: 5877575

A live and recorded webcast of the conference call and supplemental financial information can be accessed from Nanometrics’ website at www.nanometrics.com.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics is a leading provider of advanced, high-performance process control metrology and inspection solutions used primarily in the semiconductor manufacturing industry, as well as in the fabrication of other solid-state devices and components in the optoelectronic, LED and storage industries, and more recently in the industrial, aerospace and scientific research markets. Nanometrics’ process control solutions include automated and integrated metrology systems as well as software and analytics that measure and monitor key elements of device performance and yield, such as critical dimensions, device structures, surface shape and profile, overall topography and various thin film properties, including three-dimensional features and film thickness, as well as the optical, electrical and material properties of various substrates, devices and components. Nanometrics’ solutions enable advanced process control for device manufacturers, providing improved device yield at reduced manufacturing cycle time, supporting the accelerated product life cycles in the semiconductor and other advanced markets. The company maintains its headquarters in Milpitas, California, with sales and service offices worldwide. Nanometrics is traded on Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol NANO. Nanometrics’ website is http://www.nanometrics.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Claire McAdams
Headgate Partners LLC
530.265.9899
claire@headgatepartners.com

Company Contact:
Greg Swyt
VP, Finance
408.545.6088
ir@nanometrics.com

Nanometrics Incorporated Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 280 M
EBIT 2019 34,1 M
Net income 2019 28,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 27,83
P/E ratio 2020 15,02
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,80x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,45x
Capitalization 785 M
Chart NANOMETRICS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Nanometrics Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANOMETRICS INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 35,0 $
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce C. Rhine Chairman
James L. Barnhart Senior Vice President-Operations
Greg Swyt Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Rodney C. Smedt Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NANOMETRICS INCORPORATED15.66%785
ASML HOLDING30.65%85 900
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION42.16%29 539
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD46.17%26 104
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD--.--%9 896
QORVO23.93%9 240
