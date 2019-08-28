Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Nanophase Technologies Corporation    NANX

NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(NANX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nanophase Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

Announces 150% Growth for Year-Over-Year Formulated Product Sales

The company’s financial conference call is scheduled for August 29, 2019 at 11am EDT

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), a leader in minerals-based personal care ingredients and formulated products for protecting skin from environmental aggressors, such as UV light and pollution, today reported financial results for the second quarter and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019. 

“As expected, the markets for our minerals-based personal care ingredients and Solésence products continue to improve.  During 2019, we have completed one dozen new product launches within our Solésence business, with an expectation of second half volume exceeding that of the first half.  While reduced from our 2018 levels, our Personal Care Ingredients revenue is exceeding our initial expectations, due to a successful new product launch through our largest customer which we expect to continue to grow.  Additionally, in July we closed a Joint Development Agreement with Sumitomo Corporation of America to develop additional new types of minerals-based ingredients for the personal care market.” 

“We believe that all of these items are indicators of strong consumer acceptance and demand for all of our minerals-based products and ingredients.”

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue for the second quarter was $3.3 million in 2019 compared to $4.1 million in 2018. 
  • The net loss for the second quarter was $0.6 million, or $0.02 per share, in 2019, compared to a net profit of $0.1 million in 2018, or $0.00 per share, for 2018.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue for the first six months of 2019 and 2018 was $7.0 million for each period. 
  • The net loss for the first six months of 2019 was $1.2 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.8 million, or $0.02 per share, for the comparable period of 2018. 
  • The Company finished the quarter with approximately $1.0 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Jankowski continued, “Inefficiencies caused by the rapid and increasing growth in our Solésence business, along with the previously disclosed drop in our Personal Care Ingredients revenue due to customer inventory adjustments in 2019, have contributed to first half losses that were greater than we anticipated coming in to the year.  We have programs in place to minimize these impacts going forward.” 

“Our Solésence® finished products and our Personal Care Ingredients are in high demand by the market.   We believe the continued growth of our Solésence business will demonstrate this through 2019, and we expect growth in all of our minerals-based products and ingredients over the coming years.”

Shareholders and members of the financial community are encouraged to participate in the upcoming conference call, where Mr. Jankowski will discuss the company’s current and long-term prospects.

Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call 
The Nanophase conference call, to be hosted by Jess Jankowski, the Company’s President & CEO, is scheduled for August 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. CDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT. The conference call dial-in number for U.S. callers is 877-312-8776 and for international callers is 408-774-4007.  The conference ID is 5824085.  Please dial in to the conference at least five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

The call may also be accessed through the company’s website, at www.nanophase.com, by clicking on Investor Relations, Investor News and the link in the conference call announcement release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
Nanophase believes that the presentation of results excluding certain items, such as non-cash equity compensation charges, provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors, facilitating the evaluation of performance across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures for internal planning and reporting purposes. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or net income per share prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

About Nanophase Technologies
Nanophase Technologies Corporation (NANX), www.nanophase.com, is a leader in minerals-based personal care ingredients and formulated products for protecting skin from environmental aggressors, such as UV light and pollution, as well as providing solutions for industrial product applications. Using a platform of patented and proprietary integrated technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance attributes from two ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 registered facilities. Nanophase delivers commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients, and as part of fully formulated products, in a variety of formats. 

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains words such as “expects,”” shall,” “will,” “believes,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements in this announcement are made based on the Company’s current beliefs, known events and circumstances at the time of publication, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s results of operations, performance and achievements to differ materially from current expectations expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: a decision by a customer to cancel a purchase order or supply agreement in light of the Company’s dependence on a limited number of key customers; uncertain demand for, and acceptance of, the Company’s nanocrystalline materials; the Company’s manufacturing capacity and product mix flexibility in light of customer demand; the Company’s limited marketing experience; changes in development and distribution relationships; the impact of competitive products and technologies; the Company’s dependence on patents and protection of proprietary information; the resolution of litigation in which the Company may become involved; the impact of any potential new government regulations that could be difficult to respond to or too costly to comply with while remaining financially viable; the ability of the Company to maintain an appropriate electronic trading venue; and other factors described in the Company’s Form 10-K filed April 4, 2019. In addition, the Company’s forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties or other contingencies.

COMPANY CONTACT
Investor Relations
630-771-6705


  
NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 
 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(Unaudited Consolidated Condensed) 
 
    
   June 30,   December 31,  
ASSETS 2019   2018  
       
Current assets:  
 Cash and cash equivalents$1,015,440  $1,345,492  
 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts    
 of $9,000 on June 30, 2019 and on December 31, 2018 1,651,643   828,417  
 Inventories, net 2,092,905   2,242,228  
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 351,903   273,235  
  Total current assets 5,111,891   4,689,372  
       
 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 2,126,885   1,864,881  
 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,058,962   -  
 Other assets, net 13,694   14,928  
   $9,311,432  $6,569,181  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Current liabilities:    
 Line of credit, related party$1,246,101  $832,272  
 Current portion of finance lease obligations 227,446   218,203  
 Current portion of operating lease obligations 328,713   -  
 Accounts payable 1,422,668   1,607,406  
 Accrued expenses 925,655   979,243  
  Total current liabilities 4,150,583   3,637,124  
       
 Long-term portion of finance lease obligations 389,907   506,006  
 Long-term portion of operating lease obligations 2,038,078   500,000  
 Long-term loan, related party 500,000   -  
 Long-term deferred rent -   343,867  
 Asset retirement obligations 202,203   198,184  
  Total long-term liabilities 3,130,188   1,548,057  
       
       
Stockholders' equity:    
 Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 24,088 shares authorized and    
 no shares issued and outstanding -   -  
 Common stock, $.01 par value, 42,000,000 shares authorized; 38,100,792 and 33,911,792    
  shares issued and outstanding on June 30, 2019 and  December 31, 2018, respectively 381,368   339,117  
 Additional paid-in capital 100,559,667   98,795,105  
 Accumulated deficit (98,910,374)  (97,750,222) 
 Total stockholders' equity 2,030,661   1,384,000  
  $9,311,432  $6,569,181  
  

 

NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 
              
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 
(Unaudited Consolidated Condensed) 
              
      Three months ended Six months ended 
      June 30, June 30, 
       2019   2018  2019   2018  
Revenue:           
 Product revenue, net  $  3,257,175  $  4,043,201 $  6,753,908  $  6,910,132  
 Other revenue     36,310     73,359    294,708     104,193  
  Net revenue     3,293,485     4,116,560    7,048,616     7,014,325  
              
Operating expense:          
 Cost of revenue     2,462,062     2,711,741    5,332,723     5,199,891  
  Gross profit     831,423     1,404,819    1,715,893     1,814,434  
              
 Research and development expense     485,321     538,476    961,848     1,096,728  
 Selling, general and administrative expense    943,571     769,521    1,821,054     1,533,772  
Income/(Loss) from operations      (597,469)    96,822    (1,067,009)    (816,066) 
Interest income     -      -     -      -   
Interest expense     50,039     9,205    93,143     19,900  
Other, net      -      -     -      -   
Income/(Loss) before provision for income taxes    (647,508)    87,617    (1,160,152)    (835,966) 
Provision for income taxes     -      -     -      -   
Net income/(loss)  $  (647,508) $  87,617 $  (1,160,152) $  (835,966) 
              
              
Net income/(loss) per share- basic and diluted  $  (0.02) $  -  $  (0.03) $  (0.02) 
              
Weighted average number of basic and diluted          
 common shares outstanding     36,136,759     33,847,793    35,030,422     33,847,793  
              
              
              
NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 
              
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - EXPANDED SCHEDULE 
(Unaudited Consolidated Condensed) 
              
      Three months ended Six months ended 
      June 30, June 30, 
       2019   2018  2019   2018  
Revenue:           
 Product revenue, net  $  3,257,175  $  4,043,201 $  6,753,908  $  6,910,132  
 Other revenue     36,310     73,359    294,708     104,193  
  Net revenue     3,293,485     4,116,560    7,048,616     7,014,325  
              
Operating expense:          
 Cost of revenue detail:          
 Depreciation     60,396     65,730    119,882     135,670  
 Non-Cash equity compensation     12,280     6,399    20,312     12,936  
 Other costs of revenue     2,389,386     2,639,612    5,192,529     5,051,285  
  Cost of revenue     2,462,062     2,711,741    5,332,723     5,199,891  
   Gross profit     831,423     1,404,819    1,715,893     1,814,434  
              
 Research and development expense detail:         
 Depreciation     12,444     9,656    24,449     19,582  
 Non-Cash equity compensation     11,979     11,816    26,392     23,390  
 Other research and development expense    460,898     517,004    911,007     1,053,756  
  Research and development expense     485,321     538,476    961,848     1,096,728  
              
 Selling, general and administrative expense detail:       
 Depreciation and amortization     5,350     5,198    10,789     10,426  
 Non-Cash equity compensation     33,907     26,474    68,668     51,447  
 Other selling, general and administrative expense   904,314     737,849    1,741,597     1,471,899  
  Selling, general and administrative expense   943,571     769,521    1,821,054     1,533,772  
Income/(Loss) from operations      (597,469)    96,822    (1,067,009)    (816,066) 
Interest income     -      -       -   
Interest expense     50,039     9,205    93,143     19,900  
Other, net      -      -       -   
Income/(Loss) before provision for income taxes    (647,508)    87,617    (1,160,152)    (835,966) 
Provision for income taxes     -      -     -      -   
Net income/(loss)  $  (647,508) $  87,617 $  (1,160,152) $  (835,966) 
              
Non-GAAP Disclosure (see note regarding Non-GAAP disclosures):       
 Addback Interest, net     50,039     9,205    93,143     19,900  
 Addback Depreciation/Amortization     78,190     80,584    155,120     165,678  
 Addback Non-Cash Equity Compensation     58,166     44,689    115,372     87,773  
              
 Adjusted EBITDA  $  (461,113) $  222,095 $  (796,517) $  (562,615) 
              

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES COR
04:03pNANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (for..
AQ
04:01pNanophase Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
08/20Nanophase Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Conference Cal..
GL
08/02NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financ..
AQ
05/15NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (for..
AQ
05/15NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES : Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
05/15NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
05/08Nanophase Technologies Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Conference Call
GL
04/24NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04/11NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change..
AQ
More news
Chart NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nanophase Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Jess A. Jankowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Henderson Chairman
H. Glenn Judd Vice President-Operations
Jaime Escobar Chief Financial Officer
Harry W. Sarkas Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-40.60%17
ECOLAB INC.38.93%58 909
GIVAUDAN13.66%24 241
SIKA AG10.31%18 180
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING19.59%13 565
SYMRISE26.36%12 243
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group