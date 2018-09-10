Green Zebra announces strategic partnership with Clair Global, a wireless networking and engineering leader for the entertainment and sports industry.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publicly held Nanosensors, Inc./ Green Zebra (OTC Pink: NNSR) – Green Zebra announces a strategic partnership to provide brand sponsorships and marketing for Clair Global clients’ Wi-Fi networks worldwide.

“We are excited to create a strategic partnership with Clair Global, a private company with more than 50 years experience providing entertainment audio and wireless technology services worldwide. Our relationship delivers new and exciting private Wi-Fi media networking opportunities for Green Zebra’s sponsors and Wi-Fi technologies. This is a unique partnership that delivers marketing & communication innovation, wireless connectivity, venue brand engagement and global monetization for large venues and stadiums. This relationship positions the companies as a competitive industry leader with a first to market sponsored Wi-Fi marketing and scalable wireless networking solution for the enterprise businesses. “Strategic partnerships like Clair Global strengthen our efforts to compete for market share on a global scale” said Coleman Smith, President and CEO.

The Clair Global relationship is synergistic and scalable. Over the last several months, we have been working closely with Clair Global to secure 2019 client and sponsored projects. Our relationships and expertise create a diverse set of technologies, skills and prospects for brand sponsors. Sponsors receive exclusive opportunities to connect with millions of targeted mobile users through Wi-Fi at events worldwide. This is a best of breed and next generation’s wireless marketing services. A win-win-win for everyone!”

A partnership with Green Zebra brings monetization through their marketing solutions and brand engagement. “Clair Global is excited about the future possibilities working with Green Zebra and their clients. Wi-Fi media is an exciting new opportunity for sponsors to engage with their audience in a real-time experience. We feel this will be the future for music, sporting and corporate events” said Scott Appleton, Clair Global - Senior Executive Business Development.

We pride ourselves on our ongoing system fine-tuning, multiple high-density arena/festival deployments, many years of network design with industry leaders, and 50 years of customer service in the entertainment industry. This experience and passion to adapt drives us to deliver technical solutions to surpass expectations. Existing on the corner of creativity and technology, we are looking to push the boundaries and find new ways to improve engagement and advance all elements of the live event.



About Green Zebra

(OTC Pink: NNSR) A leading wireless innovator and provider of high speed wifi, wireless IT networks and Wi-Fi IOT marketing solutions for the transportation industry, Smart Cities, Smart Hotels, stadiums, airports and large temporary or permanent indoor and out door multi -location venues both in terms of technology, infrastructure and the demographic served.

Smart Cities and enterprise businesses leverage their own private Wi-Fi network to monetize with a single sponsor and communicate and engage local users without the clutter of third party advertising.

Built for advertising agencies and marketing teams to manage and control communication, effectively eliminating IT network teams from the sales process. Wireless Technology products and services include proprietary and licensed technology solutions.

We plan to use social media and video web channel to keep shareholders updated and transparent as possible. www.twitter.com/greenzebra

