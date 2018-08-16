Nanosensors Inc / Green Zebra announces growth strategy through Strategic Partners & Acquisitions for wireless - IOT - nano chip technologies.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publicly-held Nanosensors, Inc. (OTC Pink: NNSR) announces wireless growth strategy through strategic partners & acquisitions. The plan is to utilize the private and public market lenders to capitalize and accelerate revenue growth over the next 5 years. Focusing on an emerging market for the telecommunication and wireless industry segment for Smart City, Smart Enterprise technologies and talent acquisitions.



Green Zebra began as a wireless IoT marketing software solutions provider and wireless advisor to business organizations; IT wireless networking & wireless managed services were added later due to the lack of qualified wireless technicians available. Our mission is to become the global leader as an end-to-end wireless solutions provider for smart cities and enterprise infrastructure solutions by eliminating wireless security risks, reduce wireless operating costs and provide global brand market sponsors to subsidize expenses.

Coleman Smith, Chairman and CEO stated “Exciting times, over the last 25 years I have been fortunate to participate in the telecommunications and web software industry. I have seen the industry evolve many times as new technologies emerge, Internet and cellular speeds increase, smarter phones, wireless hotspots, promise of 5G networks, internet of things (IoT) AI and VR is evolving rapidly. Now, it’s time for the next generation of telecom infrastructure technology upgrade. We are positioning the business and our teams to think in terms of consolidated wireless end-to end business solutions and consultants that help cities and enterprise customers solve wireless initiatives. Over the next 5 to 10 years we will be living in a very different wireless virtual world.

We are taking the next steps as a company towards capitalization, scalability and growth in a potentially fragmented industry. We support strategic global partners like CenturyLink and Clair Global with new wireless technologies, wireless marketing solutions, brand sponsorship programs and wireless communication solutions that adds value to customer acquisitions.

Our business advisors and technologies are bridging the communication gap between technical expertise and business executives. It’s extremely important that c-level executives make the correct wireless decisions today more than ever; marketing department’s require access to real time customer insights and communication tools that can engage 1’000’s to millions of wireless users daily and operational teams get easier ways to access to meaningful data & analytics.

We are an experienced business team that understands how to communicate technology in a meaningful way for executive decision makers. Our future is partnerships, technology, training and people.”

(OTC Pink: NNSR) A leading wireless innovator and provider of high speed wifi, wireless IT networks and wifi IOT marketing solutions for the transportation industry, Smart Cities, Smart Hotels, stadiums, airports and large temporary or permanent indoor and out door multi -location venues both in terms of technology, infrastructure and the demographic served.

Safe Harbor Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

