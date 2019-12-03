NanoString Technologies : Nature Medicine Publication Highlights Use of NanoString's Hyb & Seq Technology to Perform Rapid Genotypic and Phenotypic Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing

Technology for Rapid Pathogen Identification and Phenotypic Antibiotic Susceptibility, Licensed from Broad Institute, Enables Testing Across a Wide Range of Pathogens

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products, today announced the publication of a collaborative study with the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard entitled “A rapid and accurate method to determine antibiotic susceptibilities based on simultaneous detection of genotype and phenotype” that demonstrates the potential for the Hyb & Seq™ technology to transform infectious disease testing. NanoString and the Broad Institute have entered into a non-exclusive license agreement for intellectual property related to pathogen enrichment, highly sensitive pathogen detection and identification, and phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility determination (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-019-0650-9).

Current culture-based methods for antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST) are too slow to inform key clinical decisions. While genotypic assays hold promise, they do not reliably predict antibiotic susceptibility. In a study led by Deborah Hung, M.D., Ph.D., and Core Member of the Broad Institute, investigators demonstrate a rapid assay using the Hyb & Seq technology to classify pathogens as antibiotic susceptible or resistant in less than four hours. By coupling machine learning analysis of quantitative early transcriptional responses to antibiotic exposure with simultaneous detection of key genetic resistance determinants, the AST assay demonstrated 94-99% accuracy. The study shows proof-of-concept that an assay for combined genotypic and phenotypic AST through RNA detection can be deployed directly on a positive blood culture bottle with a simple workflow.

“Rapid and accurate pathogen identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing are essential to improved patient outcomes,” said Brad Gray, president and CEO of NanoString. “This research demonstrates that it may be possible to use our Hyb & Seq technology to achieve these objectives in less than four hours.”

NanoString has been collaborating with the laboratories of Dr. Hung and Dr. Jongyoon Han, Ph.D., of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to advance this technology since 2015. The results of this collaboration were first presented at the Association for Molecular Pathology conference in 2018, and subsequently were published in peer-reviewed articles in Scientific Reports and Nature Medicine. Under this non-exclusive licensing agreement with the Broad Institute, NanoString acquired the rights to manufacture and commercialize the Broad Institute technology, to enable pathogen identification and antibiotic susceptibility from diverse samples such as whole blood across a broad number of organisms.

