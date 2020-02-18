Log in
NanoString Technologies : to Present at the 40th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

02/18/2020 | 06:02am EST

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for translational research, today announced that the company’s management is scheduled to present at the 40th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference in Boston.

Brad Gray, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 at 8:00am ET. Interested parties can access the live webcast with accompanying slides from the investor section of the company’s website at www.nanostring.com. The webcast replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live presentation and archived for 60 days.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for translational research. The company’s nCounter® Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 3,200 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company’s GeoMx™ Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

NanoString, NanoString Technologies, the NanoString logo, nCounter and Prosigna are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in various jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2020
