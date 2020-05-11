Log in
NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(NSTG)
NanoString Technologies : to Present at the Bank of America Health Care Conference

05/11/2020 | 06:02am EDT

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced that the company’s management is scheduled to present at the 2020 Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference.

Brad Gray, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 at 2:20pm ET. Interested parties can access the live webcast with accompanying slides from the investor section of the company’s website at www.nanostring.com. The webcast replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live presentation and archived for 60 days.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for translational research. The company’s nCounter® Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 3,300 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company’s GeoMx™ Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

NanoString, NanoString Technologies, the NanoString logo, nCounter and Prosigna are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in various jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 110 M
EBIT 2020 -67,3 M
Net income 2020 -91,4 M
Finance 2020 121 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -16,0x
EV / Sales2020 9,45x
EV / Sales2021 7,10x
Capitalization 1 166 M
Chart NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
NanoString Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 33,40  $
Last Close Price 30,90  $
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Bradley Gray President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William D. Young Chairman
Mark A. Winham Senior Vice President-Operations
Kenneth Thomas Bailey Chief Financial Officer
Joseph M. Beechem Chief Science Officer & SVP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.07%1 166
MEDTRONIC PLC-12.71%132 717
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.5.33%44 818
DEXCOM, INC.85.38%37 446
HOYA CORPORATION-0.51%34 727
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS-18.59%25 186
