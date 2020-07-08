Log in
NanoString Technologies, Inc.    NSTG

NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(NSTG)
NanoString Technologies : to Release Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Monday, August 10, 2020

07/08/2020 | 06:01am EDT

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced that the Company will release second quarter 2020 financial results after the close of the market on Monday, August 10, 2020. Company management will host a conference call beginning at 4:30pm ET to discuss those results and provide a business update.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 211-0364 for domestic callers, or (647) 689-6861 for international callers. Please reference Conference ID: 2329249. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the company’s website at nanostring.com.

A replay of the call will be available beginning August 10, 2020 at 7:30pm ET through midnight on August 17, 2020. To access the replay, dial (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and reference Conference ID: 2329249. The webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for one year following the completion of the call.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company’s nCounter® Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 3,300 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company’s GeoMx™ Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.


© Business Wire 2020
