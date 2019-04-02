NanoString and Leica Biosystems to Co-Market GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiling and Leica's BOND RX Platforms for High Throughput Spatial Analysis

SEATTLE and NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UK, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products, today announced a comarketing agreement to promote and provide technical support for a research workflow combining Leica Biosystem’s BOND RX™ autostainer with NanoString’s proprietary GeoMx™ Digital Spatial Profiling (DSP) instrument and assays.



The integration of Leica Biosystems’ BOND RX into the GeoMx DSP workflow will enhance the overall sample processing workflow for translational research applications, such as biomarker discovery. These applications demand high throughput analysis on precious FFPE samples. GeoMx DSP is designed for throughput of up to 20 FFPE slides per day, and in combination with the Leica BOND RX, the workflow can be achieved with less hands-on time and increased consistency compared to a manual slide preparation workflow. This will enable translational researchers to identify spatially resolved biomarkers at a rapid pace.

Under the co-marketing agreement, Leica Biosystems can promote the GeoMx DSP and GeoMx assays to its BOND RX autostainer customers, with technical support and training provided by NanoString as needed. In addition, BOND RX customers will have access to automation protocols for GeoMx assays via software updates to their BOND RX instruments. NanoString will co-promote BOND RX protocols and reagents to GeoMx DSP customers seeking high throughput solutions for biomarker discovery. The companies expect to initiate co-marketing activities in June 2019.

“We have already used the BOND RX autostainer for many successful projects performed under our DSP Technology Access Program. Now that we are commercializing the GeoMx DSP, we want our customers to have access to the same automation and reproducibility that we have seen with the BOND RX. We look forward to introducing GeoMx DSP to every Leica BOND RX customer who seeks a high multiplex, RNA or protein, spatial profiling solution compatible with their FFPE tissue samples. With the BOND RX and GeoMx DSP’s compatible throughput, the two platforms together will provide an integrated and complete solution, and should become a workhorse for any spatial profiling researcher,” said Brad Gray, President and CEO of NanoString.

NanoString will introduce the GeoMx DSP to the Leica Biosystems BOND RX user community on May 16th, 2019 at a Leica Biosystems conference in San Diego, CA. Dr. Niroshan Ramachandran will highlight the workflow in a talk entitled, “Morphology Driven High-Plex Spatial Analysis of FFPE Tissue Microenvironments.” NanoString and Leica Biosystems plan to hold future webinars and seminars to further describe the workflow and automation solution throughout 2019 and beyond. For all seminar and webinar details, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/leica-biosystems-life-science-symposium-tickets-58809367401.

GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiling

GeoMx DSP enables high throughput multiplex spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections. The full launch of the GeoMx DSP platform is scheduled to take place at the upcoming meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) being held March 29-April 3, 2019, and over 30 systems have already been pre-ordered. At AACR 2019, over 15 posters will be presented at AACR featuring spatial applications using GeoMx DSP; 11 of the posters will be presented by customers, collaborators and GeoMx DSP beta sites.

About Leica Biosystems

Leica Biosystems is a global leader in workflow solutions and automation, striving to advance cancer diagnostics to improve patients’ lives. Leica Biosystems provides anatomic pathology laboratories and researchers a comprehensive product range for each step in the pathology process, from sample preparation and staining to imaging and reporting. Our easy-to-use and consistently reliable offerings help improve workflow efficiency and diagnostic confidence. The company is represented in over 100 countries. It has manufacturing facilities in 7 countries, sales and service organizations in 19 countries, and an international network of dealers. The company is headquartered in Nussloch, Germany. Visit LeicaBiosystems.com for more information.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products. The company's nCounter® Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 2,300 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company’s GeoMx™ Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections. The company's technology is also being used in diagnostics. The Prosigna® Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay together with the nCounter Dx Analysis System is FDA 510(k) cleared for use as a prognostic indicator for distant recurrence of breast cancer.

