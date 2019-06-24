NanoVibronix Announces Closing of $3.2 Million Private Placement

ELMSFORD, N.Y., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoVibronix, Inc ., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the PainShield® surface acoustic wave (SAW) device, which utilizes the Company’s proprietary and patented low intensity, SAW ultrasound technology, today announced that it closed a private placement transaction in which it issued and sold to existing stockholders 1.6 million Series E convertible preferred stock and 1.6 million 7-year warrants to purchase Series E convertible preferred stock at a price of $2.50 per share for gross proceeds to the Company of $3.2 million. The Series E convertible preferred shares are convertible into shares of common stock on a one-for-one basis. The Company plans to submit to stockholders for approval, within 90 days of the closing of the private placement, the issuance of the shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the Series E preferred stock, in accordance with the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market.



The Series E preferred stock, the warrants, the Series E preferred stock issuable upon conversion of the warrants, and the common stock issuable upon conversion of the Series E preferred stock have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or any state securities laws and, until so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States or any state absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV ) is a medical device company headquartered in Elmsford, New York, with research and development in Nesher, Israel, which is focused on developing medical devices utilizing its proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. This technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications, including the disruption of biofilms and bacteria colonization, as well as providing pain relief. The devices can be administered at home without the assistance of medical professionals. The Company’s primary products include PainShield®, UroShield™ and WoundShield™. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.nanovibronix.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

