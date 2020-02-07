NantHealth : Completes Sale of Connected Care Business to Masimo

Culver City, CA - February 4, 2020: NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH), a next-generation, evidence-based, personalized healthcare technology company, today announced it has completed the sale of the company's Connected Care assets to Masimo, a global leader in noninvasive monitoring technologies (NASDAQ: MASI). The transaction follows the definitive agreement announced on January 14, 2020.

About NantHealth: NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides leading solutions across the continuum of care for physicians, payors, patients and biopharmaceutical organizations. NantHealth enables the use of cutting-edge data and technology toward the goals of empowering clinical decision support and improving patient outcomes. NantHealth's comprehensive product portfolio combines the latest technology in payor/provider platforms that exchange information in near-real time (NaviNet and Eviti and molecular profiling services that combine comprehensive DNA & RNA tumor-normal profiling with pharmacogenomics analysis (GPS Cancer®). For more information, please visit nanthealth.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

