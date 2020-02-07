Log in
NANTHEALTH, INC.    NH

NANTHEALTH, INC.

(NH)
NantHealth : Completes Sale of Connected Care Business to Masimo

02/07/2020 | 10:23am EST

Culver City, CA - February 4, 2020: NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH), a next-generation, evidence-based, personalized healthcare technology company, today announced it has completed the sale of the company's Connected Care assets to Masimo, a global leader in noninvasive monitoring technologies (NASDAQ: MASI). The transaction follows the definitive agreement announced on January 14, 2020.

About NantHealth: NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides leading solutions across the continuum of care for physicians, payors, patients and biopharmaceutical organizations. NantHealth enables the use of cutting-edge data and technology toward the goals of empowering clinical decision support and improving patient outcomes. NantHealth's comprehensive product portfolio combines the latest technology in payor/provider platforms that exchange information in near-real time (NaviNet and Eviti and molecular profiling services that combine comprehensive DNA & RNA tumor-normal profiling with pharmacogenomics analysis (GPS Cancer®). For more information, please visit nanthealth.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
NantHealth
Jen Hodson
Jen@nant.com
562-397-3639

Disclaimer

NantHealth Inc. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 15:22:04 UTC
