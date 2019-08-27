NantHealth :'s Eviti Platform Again Granted Full URAC Accreditation, Through September 1, 2022

This designation reaffirms that NantHealth is a trusted leader in utilization review and is committed to quality and transformative healthcare, always within URAC standard

NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: NH), a next-generation, evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, today announced that it has been granted full URAC accreditation for Health Utilization Management for its Eviti platform. NantHealth’s utilization management procedures have been accredited by URAC since 2010, with the last accreditation update in 2016. The recent accreditation extends URAC accreditation through September 1, 2022. In achieving this status, NantHealth has continued to demonstrate its commitment to delivering high quality and transformative healthcare by achieving the best possible outcomes for patients while respecting patients’ and providers’ rights by adhering to URAC standards.

The URAC Accreditation Committee reviewed NantHealth’s procedures and granted full accreditation to its Health Utilization Management, Version 7.4 standards.

URAC's mission is to advance quality in healthcare through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. The URAC accreditation process enables learning and compliance with nationally recognized healthcare standards and supports improvements and innovation in healthcare management and delivery. URAC’s Health Utilization Management Accreditation ensures that all types of organizations conducting utilization review follow a process that is clinically sound and respects patients’ and providers’ rights while giving payers reasonable guidelines to follow.

“Appropriateness and efficiency are words to live by in meeting new value-based goals for population health. NantHealth’s URAC accreditation shows an ability to abide by the gold standard when it comes to performing Health Utilization Management functions,” said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. “URAC’s utilization management accreditation standards promote an evidence-based and reasonable review of services that respect both patients and providers.”

NantHealth’s Eviti Connect is a web-based application that electronically connects health plans and oncology practices. This powerful tool provides a comprehensive evidence-based solution for oncology treatment plans and pre-authorization that helps to ensure appropriate, cost-effective treatments meet the health plan’s reimbursement requirements.

“We are honored to have attained full reaccreditation from URAC for Health Utilization Management for another three years,” said Ron Louks, Chief Operating Officer of NantHealth. “This important recognition demonstrates our commitment to evidence-based standards and value-based care to improve patient outcomes and deliver quality healthcare.”

About NantHealth

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides leading solutions across the continuum of care for physicians, payers, patients and biopharmaceutical organizations. NantHealth enables the use of cutting edge data and technology towards the goal of empowering clinical decision support and improving patient outcomes. NantHealth’s comprehensive product portfolio combines the latest technology in payer/provider platforms that exchange information in near-real time (NaviNet and Eviti) and connected care solutions that deliver Medical Device Interoperability (MDI). For more information, please visit www.nanthealth.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

