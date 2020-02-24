NantHealth : to Report 2019 Fourth-Quarter Financial Results and...

Culver City, Calif. - February 24, 2020 - NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: NH), a next-generation, evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, today announced that it will report financial results for its 2019 fourth quarter on Friday, February 28, 2020, after market close. NantHealth management will host a conference call that same day at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to review the company's performance.
The conference call will be available to interested parties by dialing 844-309-3709 from the U.S. or Canada, or 281-962-4864 from international locations, passcode 9998343. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at www.nanthealth.com.
About NantHealth, Inc.
NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides leading solutions across the continuum of care for physicians, payers, patients and biopharmaceutical organizations. NantHealth enables the use of cutting-edge data and technology toward the goals of empowering clinical decision support and improving patient outcomes. NantHealth's comprehensive product portfolio combines the latest technology in payor/provider platforms that exchange information in near-real time (NaviNet and Eviti), and molecular profiling services that combine comprehensive DNA & RNA tumor-normal profiling with pharmacogenomics analysis (GPS Cancer®). For more information, please visit www.nanthealth.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
