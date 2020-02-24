NantHealth : to Report 2019 Fourth-Quarter Financial Results and...

Log in
02/24/2020 | 12:43pm EST

Culver City, Calif. - February 24, 2020 - NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: NH), a next-generation, evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, today announced that it will report financial results for its 2019 fourth quarter on Friday, February 28, 2020, after market close. NantHealth management will host a conference call that same day at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to review the company's performance.

The conference call will be available to interested parties by dialing 844-309-3709 from the U.S. or Canada, or 281-962-4864 from international locations, passcode 9998343. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at www.nanthealth.com.

About NantHealth, Inc.

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides leading solutions across the continuum of care for physicians, payers, patients and biopharmaceutical organizations. NantHealth enables the use of cutting-edge data and technology toward the goals of empowering clinical decision support and improving patient outcomes. NantHealth's comprehensive product portfolio combines the latest technology in payor/provider platforms that exchange information in near-real time (NaviNet and Eviti), and molecular profiling services that combine comprehensive DNA & RNA tumor-normal profiling with pharmacogenomics analysis (GPS Cancer®). For more information, please visit www.nanthealth.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

NantHealth Inc. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 17:42:08 UTC
