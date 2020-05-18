NantKwest : Announces FDA Authorization of IND Application for Mesenchymal Stem Cell Product for the Treatment of Severe COVID-19 Patients

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) today announced it has received authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an Investigational New Drug application to treat patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) caused by COVID-19 with BM-Allo.MSC, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) product derived from human bone marrow. NantKwest has entered into an agreement with the National Marrow Donor Program (Be the Match) to provide donor material and has developed automated proprietary methods to expand and generate multiple dose forms utilizing a modular, closed system (GMP-in-a-box) from NantKwest affiliate ImmunityBio, Inc., to expand BM-Allo.MSCs, enabling the scalable manufacture and immediate distribution of cryopreserved BM-Allo.MSC product.

“There is an urgent need to develop broadly accessible treatment options for the devastating outcomes seen in the thousands of COVID-19 patients who are facing severe disease with ARDS and ‘cytopathic storm’,” said Patrick Soon-Shiong, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NantKwest and ImmunityBio. “While MSC-derived treatments have shown promise in treating patients with ARDS, including those with COVID-19, the ability to scale production to support the overwhelming patient need has been a challenge. Our proprietary GMP-in-a-Box enables the rapid and scalable manufacture of our fully human BM-Allo.MSC product, overcoming this previous limitation to advance a promising new treatment to those patients who are most in need. Due to our proprietary methods, we are well positioned to rapidly advance BM-Allo.MSC during the current wave of COVID-19, with an anticipated trial initiation in Q2.”

BM-Allo.MSC is a bone marrow-derived allogenic MSC product being developed to attenuate the inflammatory processes that drive ARDS in severe COVID-19 patients. MSCs are multipotent progenitor cells that give rise to cell types responsible for tissue repair and may restore effective immune function and contribute to viral clearance. Prior work with allogeneic MSC products in patients with ARDS has shown that such treatment is safe and may reduce key markers of inflammatory processes.

Trial Design

The Phase 1b, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of BM-Allo.MSC versus current supporting care in treating patients with severe disease and requiring ventilator support (IND 019735). The therapeutic will be administered to a total of 45 patients receiving care in the critical care or ICU setting. The primary objectives of the study include overall safety and reduction in time on ventilator. The secondary objective will focus on the efficacy of BM-Allo.MSC in reducing the number of days patients require oxygen, duration of hospitalization, and mortality.

About NantKwest

Forward-Looking Statements

