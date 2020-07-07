Log in
NantKwest : Hospital led by biotech billionaire Soon-Shiong approved for PPP aid

07/07/2020 | 05:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong chairman of Chan Soon-Siong Foundation, speaks after receiving

By Chad Terhune

A Pennsylvania hospital led by biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong won approval for up to $5 million in federal aid for small businesses under a coronavirus pandemic loan program, government data show.

The Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center in Windber, Pennsylvania, was cleared for a loan of between $2 million to $5 million to help keep 490 workers employed under the U.S. government Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Soon-Shiong, 67, is a high-profile biotech executive and physician with an estimated net worth of $7.6 billion, according to Forbes.

He took control of the 54-bed, nonprofit hospital in 2016, and it was renamed for his wife, Michele Chan, and himself. He serves as the hospital's chairman.

The Paycheck Protection Program enables small businesses harmed by the pandemic to apply for a forgivable government-backed loan from a lender. As part of the application, companies had to certify that "current economic uncertainty makes this loan necessary to support" their ongoing operations.

A spokeswoman for Soon-Shiong did not immediately comment on the loan and whether the hospital used the money. A hospital representative did not respond to a request for comment.

Soon-Shiong runs several medical companies, two of which are working on a potential vaccine to prevent infection by the novel coronavirus - NantKwest Inc and his privately-held ImmunityBio.

He also owns the Los Angeles Times newspaper and is part owner of the Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball team. In April, the team returned $4.6 million in PPP aid amid scrutiny of the loans.

(Reporting by Chad Terhune; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -72,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 269 M 1 269 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart NANTKWEST, INC.
Duration : Period :
NantKwest, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANTKWEST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,50 $
Last Close Price 11,86 $
Spread / Highest target -70,5%
Spread / Average Target -70,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -70,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Soon-Shiong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Barry J. Simon President, Director & Chief Administrative Officer
Sonja Nelson Chief Financial Officer
Hans Georg Klingemann Vice President-Research & Development
John Lee Senior Vice President-Adult Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NANTKWEST, INC.212.93%1 269
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.18.13%96 286
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS33.05%75 530
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS67.05%63 700
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.45.47%30 809
GENMAB A/S52.75%22 452
