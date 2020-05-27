NantKwest : ImmunityBio & NantKwest Sign COVID-19 Joint Development, Manufacturing and Marketing Agreement; ImmunityBio Selected for ‘Operation Warp Speed' to Develop Novel Adenovirus COVID-19 Vaccine

NantKwest's MSCs: Bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) to mitigate 'cytopathic storm'; FDA authorization received (NCT 04397796).

Bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) to mitigate 'cytopathic storm'; FDA authorization received (NCT 04397796). Announced on May 18, 2020, the Phase 1b, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of BM-Allo.MSC versus current supporting care in treating patients with severe disease requiring ventilator support. The therapeutic will be administered to 45 patients in critical care or an ICU setting. The primary objectives of the study include overall safety, and reduced time on a ventilator. The secondary objective is the efficacy of BM-Allo.MSC in reducing the number of days patients require oxygen, duration of hospitalization, and mortality.

Trials to begin in early June 2020 in the Los Angeles area.

'While we urgently research vaccines for COVID-19, we need to find effective therapeutics for treating all stages of the infection, which places divergent pressures on the immune system at different stages,' said Dr. Soon-Shiong. 'Based on initial data, we believe our IL-15 superagonist N-803 could prevent patients from reaching the most advanced stages of disease, including pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Our goal is to reduce the severity of infection and the number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization.'

Agreement to Jointly Develop, Manufacture and Market COVID-19 Therapeutics and Vaccine

On May 22, 2020, NantKwest and ImmunityBio entered into a binding term sheet to pursue collaborative joint development, manufacturing, and marketing of certain COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines. The parties agree to jointly develop haNK, mesenchymal stem cells (MSC), adenovirus constructs (Ad5), and N-803 for the prevention and treatment of SAR-CoV-2 viral infections and associated conditions, including COVID-19. NantKwest will contribute the haNK, MSC, and certain of its manufacturing capabilities, and ImmunityBio will contribute Ad5, IL-15, and certain manufacturing equipment.

Under the terms of the agreement, the parties will share equally in all costs relating to developing, manufacturing, and marketing of the product candidates globally, and the global net profits from the collaboration products will be shared 60%/40% in favor of the party contributing the product on which the sales are based. All net profits from sales of combined collaboration products will be shared equally. This collaboration will be supervised by joint committees, comprised of an equal number of representatives from both companies.

About NantKwest

NantKwest (NASDAQ: NK) is an innovative, clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system to treat cancer and virally-induced infectious diseases. NantKwest is the leading producer of clinical dose forms of off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies. The activated NK cell platform is designed to destroy cancer and virally-infected cells. The safety of these optimized activated NK cells-as well as their activity against a broad range of cancers-has been tested in Phase I clinical trials in Canada and Europe, as well as in multiple Phase I and II clinical trials in the United States. By leveraging an integrated and extensive genomics and transcriptomics discovery and development engine, together with a pipeline of multiple, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology programs, NantKwest's goal is to transform medicine by delivering off-the-shelf, novel NK cell-based therapies to routine clinical care. NantKwest is a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies. For more information, please visit www.nantkwest.com.

haNK is a registered trademark of NantKwest, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning or implying that NantKwest will be successful in improving the treatment of cancer or other critical illnesses, including COVID-19. Risks and uncertainties related to these endeavors include, but are not limited to, obtaining FDA approval of NantKwest's NK cells as well as other therapeutics and manufacturing challenges.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

These and other risks regarding NantKwest's business are described in detail in its Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including in NantKwest's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements except as may be required by law.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a privately-held immunotherapy company with a broad portfolio of biological molecules at clinical stages of development. The company's goals are to employ this portfolio to activate endogenous natural killer and CD8+ T-cells in the fields of cancer and infectious disease. Specifically, ImmunityBio's goal is to develop a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types-without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. Regarding infectious disease, ImmunityBio is addressing HIV, influenza, and coronavirus.

ImmunityBio's first-in-human platform of technologies has enabled it to achieve one of the most comprehensive, late-stage clinical pipelines, activating both the innate (natural killer cell) and adaptive immune systems. The product pipeline includes an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

In December 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to N-803 for BCG-unresponsive CIS non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). Other indications currently at registration-stage trials include BCG-unresponsive papillary bladder cancer, first- and second-line lung cancer, and metastatic pancreatic cancer.

ImmunityBio's goal is to develop therapies, including vaccines, for the prevention and treatment of cancer, HIV, influenza, and the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning or implying that ImmunityBio will be successful in improving the treatment of various diseases, including, but not limited to the novel coronavirus and cancer. Risks and uncertainties related to this endeavor include, but are not limited to, the company's beliefs regarding the success, cost, and timing of its development activities and clinical trials.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements except as may be required by law.