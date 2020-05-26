Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NantKwest, Inc.    NK

NANTKWEST, INC.

(NK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NantKwest : and ImmunityBio to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 09:28am EDT

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 26, 2020 - NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) and ImmunityBio, Inc., today announced that Patrick Soon-Shiong, M.D., Chairman and CEO of both companies, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 3, 2020 at 4:30 pm ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the NantKwest and ImmunityBio websites, NantKwest.com and ImmunityBio.com. An archived replay will be available on the websites for approximately 30 days.

About NantKwest

NantKwest (NASDAQ: NK) is an innovative, clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system to treat cancer and virally-induced infectious diseases. NantKwest is the leading producer of clinical dose forms of off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies. The activated NK cell platform is designed to destroy cancer and virally-infected cells. The safety of these optimized activated NK cells-as well as their activity against a broad range of cancers-has been tested in Phase I clinical trials in Canada and Europe, as well as in multiple Phase I and II clinical trials in the United States. By leveraging an integrated and extensive genomics and transcriptomics discovery and development engine, together with a pipeline of multiple, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology programs, NantKwest's goal is to transform medicine by delivering off-the-shelf living drugs-in-a-bag and bringing novel NK cell-based therapies to routine clinical care. NantKwest is a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies. For more information, please visit www.nantkwest.com

haNK is a registered trademark of NantKwest, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning or implying that NantKwest will be successful in improving the treatment of cancer and/or Covid-19. Risks and uncertainties related to this endeavor include, but are not limited to, obtaining FDA approval of NantKwest's NK cells, as well as other therapeutics, as part of the NANT Cancer Vaccine platform as a cancer treatment and/or Covid-19 treatment.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

These and other risks regarding NantKwest's business are described in detail in its Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including in NantKwest's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarter ended March 31, 2020. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements except as may be required by law.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a privately held immunotherapy company with a broad portfolio of biological molecules at clinical stages of development. The Company's goals are to employ this portfolio to activate endogenous Natural Killer (NK) and CD8+ T cells in the fields of cancer and infectious disease. Specifically, in regards to cancer, ImmunityBio's goal is to develop a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types-without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. Regarding infectious disease, the Company is addressing HIV, influenza, and the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

The Company's first-in-human platform of technologies has enabled it to achieve one of the most comprehensive, late-stage clinical pipelines, activating both the innate (natural killer cell) and the adaptive immune systems. The product pipeline includes an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

In December 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to N-803 for BCG-unresponsive CIS non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). Other indications currently at registration-stage trials include BCG-unresponsive papillary bladder cancer, first- and second-line lung cancer, and metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning or implying that ImmunityBio will be successful in improving the treatment of cancer, the novel coronavirus, and other diseases. Risks and uncertainties related to this endeavor include, but are not limited to, the company's beliefs regarding the success, cost, and timing of its development activities, clinical trials and obtaining regulatory approval.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements except as may be required by law.

Disclaimer

NantKwest Inc. published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 13:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NANTKWEST, INC.
09:28aNANTKWEST : and ImmunityBio to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Confe..
PU
05/19BE THE MATCH BIOTHERAPIES : and NantKwest Announce Collaboration to Accelerate D..
BU
05/18NANTKWEST : Announces FDA Authorization of IND Application for Mesenchymal Stem ..
BU
05/14NANTKWEST : and ImmunityBio to Initiate a Phase 2 Study of Immunotherapy for Met..
BU
05/12NANTKWEST : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/11NANTKWEST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
04/29NANTKWEST : and ImmunityBio to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Glob..
BU
04/14NANTKWEST : and ImmunityBio Announce Therapeutics and Vaccines for Combatting CO..
BU
03/25NANTKWEST : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/25NANTKWEST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -74,1 M
Net income 2020 -72,7 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,3x
P/E ratio 2021 -7,25x
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capi. / Sales2021 infx
Capitalization 550 M
Chart NANTKWEST, INC.
Duration : Period :
NantKwest, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANTKWEST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,50 $
Last Close Price 5,58 $
Spread / Highest target -37,3%
Spread / Average Target -37,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Soon-Shiong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Barry J. Simon President, Director & Chief Administrative Officer
Sonja Nelson Chief Financial Officer
Hans Georg Klingemann Vice President-Research & Development
John Lee Senior Vice President-Adult Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NANTKWEST, INC.47.23%550
GILEAD SCIENCES12.87%91 996
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS30.15%73 883
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS51.78%63 465
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.16.15%23 998
GENMAB A/S36.82%19 339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group