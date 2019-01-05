Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nantkwest Inc    NK

NANTKWEST INC (NK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/04 04:00:00 pm
1.33 USD   +12.71%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

NantKwest : to Host 4th Annual Investor/Analyst Day Highlighting Industry Leading R&D and Clinical Programs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/05/2019 | 08:01am EST

NantKwest (Nasdaq:NK), a pioneering, next generation, clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on harnessing the unique power of the human immune system using natural killer (NK) cells to treat cancer, infectious diseases and inflammatory diseases today announced that the company will be hosting an Investor/Analyst Day on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 in San Francisco, California.

NantKwest will be sharing with analysts and investors a review of the company’s activities in 2018 and provide an overview for 2019.

At this event, senior management of NantKwest will provide a review of its ongoing R&D program, as well as provide a roadmap for the company’s clinical programs for 2019.

The event will begin at 7:00 PM PT on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 and is expected to conclude at 9:00 PM PT. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the NantKwest website and will be available for 30 days following the event.

About NantKwest

NantKwest is an innovative clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system by using the natural killer cell to treat cancer, infectious diseases and inflammatory diseases.

NantKwest is uniquely positioned to implement precision cancer medicine, with the potential to change the current paradigm of cancer care. Natural Killer cells are ancient cells in the human body designed to recognize and detect cells under stress or infected. The NantKwest “off-the-shelf” activated Natural Killer (NK) platform is designed to destroy cancer and virally infected cells from the body. The safety of our NK cells as well as their activity against a broad range of cancers have been tested in multiple phase 1 clinical trials in the United States, Canada and Europe. In addition to our NK cells capability to be administered in the outpatient setting as an “off-the-shelf” living drug, it serves as a universal cell-based therapy without need for individualized patient matching. Moreover, our NK cell based platform has been bioengineered to incorporate chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) and antibody receptors to potentially further optimize targeting and potency in the therapeutic disease.

With the capacity to grow active killer cells as a biological cancer therapy, NantKwest’s NK cells have been designed to induce cell death against cancers and virally infected cells by multiple modes of action that include: Direct killing via innate recognition in which NK cells release toxic granules directly into the target (diseased) cell through cell-to-cell contact; Antibody-mediated killing using haNKs, which are NK cells engineered to incorporate a high binding affinity receptor that binds to an administered antibody, enhancing the cancer cell killing effect of that antibody; Chimeric Antigen Receptor directed killing using the taNK® platform, which includes NK cells engineered to incorporate chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to target tumor-specific antigens found on the surface of cancer cells. All three modes of killing (innate, antibody-mediated, and Chimeric Antigen Receptor directed killing) using the t-haNK™ platform, which is an innovative combination of our haNK® and taNK® platforms in a single cell.

Our haNK®, taNK®, and t-haNK™ platforms have been designed to address certain limitations of T-cell therapies including the reduction of risk of serious “cytokine storms.” As an “off-the-shelf” therapy, NantKwest’s NK cells do not rely on a patient’s own often compromised immune system. In Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with late stage cancer, Nantkwest’s NK cells have been administered as an investigational outpatient infusion therapy without any reported severe side effects to date, even at doses of 10 billion cells.

By leveraging an integrated and extensive genomics and transcriptomics discovery and development engine, together with a pipeline of multiple, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology programs, we believe NantKwest is uniquely positioned to be the premier immunotherapy company and transform medicine by delivering living drugs in a bag and bringing novel NK cell-based therapies to routine clinical care.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning or implying the Company will be successful in improving the treatment of cancer. Risks and uncertainties related to this endeavor include, but are not limited to, obtaining FDA approval of our NK cells as well as other therapeutics as part of the NANT Cancer Vaccine platform as a cancer treatment.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

These and other risks regarding our business are described in detail in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NANTKWEST INC
08:01aNANTKWEST : to Host 4th Annual Investor/Analyst Day Highlighting Industry Leadin..
BU
2018NANTKWEST : to Present Updated Preclinical Data at the 60th Annual Meeting of th..
AQ
2018NANTKWEST : to Present Updated Preclinical Data at the 60th Annual Meeting of th..
BU
2018MANAGEMENT TRACKS : Abeona, INKEF, Incyte
AQ
2018NANTKWEST : Announces Promising First in Human Clinical Results of 300 Doses Of ..
BU
2018NANTKWEST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
2018NANTKWEST : Announces Multiple Presentations at the 2018 Society for Immunothera..
BU
2018NANTKWEST : to Present at 2018 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
BU
2018NANTKWEST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
2018BIOCENTURY - MANAGEMENT TRACKS : Sanofi, NantKwest
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 0,07 M
EBIT 2018 -106 M
Net income 2018 -104 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1 463x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1 756x
Capitalization 105 M
Chart NANTKWEST INC
Duration : Period :
Nantkwest Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANTKWEST INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,75 $
Spread / Average Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Soon-Shiong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Barry J. Simon President, Director & Chief Administrative Officer
Sonja Nelson Chief Financial Officer
Hans Georg Klingemann Vice President-Research & Development
Steven Gorlin Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NANTKWEST INC14.66%105
GILEAD SCIENCES9.11%88 290
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-1.19%44 135
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS6.44%42 269
GENMAB-0.14%10 005
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC5.77%7 713
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.