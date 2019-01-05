NantKwest : to Host 4th Annual Investor/Analyst Day Highlighting Industry Leading R&D and Clinical Programs

NantKwest (Nasdaq:NK), a pioneering, next generation, clinical-stage
immunotherapy company focused on harnessing the unique power of the
human immune system using natural killer (NK) cells to treat cancer,
infectious diseases and inflammatory diseases today announced that the
company will be hosting an Investor/Analyst Day on Tuesday, January 8,
2019 in San Francisco, California.
NantKwest will be sharing with analysts and investors a review of the
company’s activities in 2018 and provide an overview for 2019.
At this event, senior management of NantKwest will provide a review of
its ongoing R&D program, as well as provide a roadmap for the company’s
clinical programs for 2019.
The event will begin at 7:00 PM PT on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 and is
expected to conclude at 9:00 PM PT. A replay of the presentation will be
posted on the NantKwest website and will be available for 30 days
following the event.
About NantKwest
NantKwest is an innovative clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused
on harnessing the power of the innate immune system by using the natural
killer cell to treat cancer, infectious diseases and inflammatory
diseases.
NantKwest is uniquely positioned to implement precision cancer medicine,
with the potential to change the current paradigm of cancer care.
Natural Killer cells are ancient cells in the human body designed to
recognize and detect cells under stress or infected. The NantKwest
“off-the-shelf” activated Natural Killer (NK) platform is designed to
destroy cancer and virally infected cells from the body. The safety of
our NK cells as well as their activity against a broad range of cancers
have been tested in multiple phase 1 clinical trials in the United
States, Canada and Europe. In addition to our NK cells capability to be
administered in the outpatient setting as an “off-the-shelf” living
drug, it serves as a universal cell-based therapy without need for
individualized patient matching. Moreover, our NK cell based platform
has been bioengineered to incorporate chimeric antigen receptors (CARs)
and antibody receptors to potentially further optimize targeting and
potency in the therapeutic disease.
With the capacity to grow active killer cells as a biological cancer
therapy, NantKwest’s NK cells have been designed to induce cell death
against cancers and virally infected cells by multiple modes of action
that include: Direct killing via innate recognition in which NK cells
release toxic granules directly into the target (diseased) cell through
cell-to-cell contact; Antibody-mediated killing using haNKs, which are
NK cells engineered to incorporate a high binding affinity receptor that
binds to an administered antibody, enhancing the cancer cell killing
effect of that antibody; Chimeric Antigen Receptor directed killing
using the taNK® platform, which includes NK cells engineered to
incorporate chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to target tumor-specific
antigens found on the surface of cancer cells. All three modes of
killing (innate, antibody-mediated, and Chimeric Antigen Receptor
directed killing) using the t-haNK™ platform, which is an innovative
combination of our haNK® and taNK® platforms in a single cell.
Our haNK®, taNK®, and t-haNK™ platforms have been designed to address
certain limitations of T-cell therapies including the reduction of risk
of serious “cytokine storms.” As an “off-the-shelf” therapy, NantKwest’s
NK cells do not rely on a patient’s own often compromised immune system.
In Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with late stage cancer,
Nantkwest’s NK cells have been administered as an investigational
outpatient infusion therapy without any reported severe side effects to
date, even at doses of 10 billion cells.
By leveraging an integrated and extensive genomics and transcriptomics
discovery and development engine, together with a pipeline of multiple,
clinical-stage, immuno-oncology programs, we believe NantKwest is
uniquely positioned to be the premier immunotherapy company and
transform medicine by delivering living drugs in a bag and bringing
novel NK cell-based therapies to routine clinical care.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements include statements concerning or implying the Company will be
successful in improving the treatment of cancer. Risks and
uncertainties related to this endeavor include, but are not limited to,
obtaining FDA approval of our NK cells as well as other therapeutics as
part of the NANT Cancer Vaccine platform as a cancer treatment.
Forward-looking statements are based on management's current
expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that
could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly,
these forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future
performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements.
These and other risks regarding our business are described in detail
in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including in our
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.
These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof,
and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements except as may
be required by law.
