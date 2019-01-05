NantKwest : to Host 4th Annual Investor/Analyst Day Highlighting Industry Leading R&D and Clinical Programs

NantKwest (Nasdaq:NK), a pioneering, next generation, clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on harnessing the unique power of the human immune system using natural killer (NK) cells to treat cancer, infectious diseases and inflammatory diseases today announced that the company will be hosting an Investor/Analyst Day on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 in San Francisco, California.

NantKwest will be sharing with analysts and investors a review of the company’s activities in 2018 and provide an overview for 2019.

At this event, senior management of NantKwest will provide a review of its ongoing R&D program, as well as provide a roadmap for the company’s clinical programs for 2019.

The event will begin at 7:00 PM PT on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 and is expected to conclude at 9:00 PM PT. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the NantKwest website and will be available for 30 days following the event.

About NantKwest

NantKwest is an innovative clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system by using the natural killer cell to treat cancer, infectious diseases and inflammatory diseases.

NantKwest is uniquely positioned to implement precision cancer medicine, with the potential to change the current paradigm of cancer care. Natural Killer cells are ancient cells in the human body designed to recognize and detect cells under stress or infected. The NantKwest “off-the-shelf” activated Natural Killer (NK) platform is designed to destroy cancer and virally infected cells from the body. The safety of our NK cells as well as their activity against a broad range of cancers have been tested in multiple phase 1 clinical trials in the United States, Canada and Europe. In addition to our NK cells capability to be administered in the outpatient setting as an “off-the-shelf” living drug, it serves as a universal cell-based therapy without need for individualized patient matching. Moreover, our NK cell based platform has been bioengineered to incorporate chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) and antibody receptors to potentially further optimize targeting and potency in the therapeutic disease.

With the capacity to grow active killer cells as a biological cancer therapy, NantKwest’s NK cells have been designed to induce cell death against cancers and virally infected cells by multiple modes of action that include: Direct killing via innate recognition in which NK cells release toxic granules directly into the target (diseased) cell through cell-to-cell contact; Antibody-mediated killing using haNKs, which are NK cells engineered to incorporate a high binding affinity receptor that binds to an administered antibody, enhancing the cancer cell killing effect of that antibody; Chimeric Antigen Receptor directed killing using the taNK® platform, which includes NK cells engineered to incorporate chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to target tumor-specific antigens found on the surface of cancer cells. All three modes of killing (innate, antibody-mediated, and Chimeric Antigen Receptor directed killing) using the t-haNK™ platform, which is an innovative combination of our haNK® and taNK® platforms in a single cell.

Our haNK®, taNK®, and t-haNK™ platforms have been designed to address certain limitations of T-cell therapies including the reduction of risk of serious “cytokine storms.” As an “off-the-shelf” therapy, NantKwest’s NK cells do not rely on a patient’s own often compromised immune system. In Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with late stage cancer, Nantkwest’s NK cells have been administered as an investigational outpatient infusion therapy without any reported severe side effects to date, even at doses of 10 billion cells.

By leveraging an integrated and extensive genomics and transcriptomics discovery and development engine, together with a pipeline of multiple, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology programs, we believe NantKwest is uniquely positioned to be the premier immunotherapy company and transform medicine by delivering living drugs in a bag and bringing novel NK cell-based therapies to routine clinical care.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning or implying the Company will be successful in improving the treatment of cancer. Risks and uncertainties related to this endeavor include, but are not limited to, obtaining FDA approval of our NK cells as well as other therapeutics as part of the NANT Cancer Vaccine platform as a cancer treatment.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

These and other risks regarding our business are described in detail in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements except as may be required by law.

