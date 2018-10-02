NantKwest : to Present at 2018 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

NantKwest (Nasdaq:NK), a leading, clinical-stage natural killer cell
based therapeutics company, today announced that the company will be
presenting at the upcoming Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on
Tuesday, October 2nd in New York City During the conference,
company management will be presenting a corporate overview, as well as
conducting one-on-one meetings to provide a corporate update, as well as
review R&D and clinical activities.
Conference Details:
|
Event:
|
|
|
Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
|
Date/Time:
|
|
|
Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 4:00pm
|
Location:
|
|
|
New York, NY
About NantKwest Inc.
NantKwest is an innovative clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused
on harnessing the power of the innate immune system by using the natural
killer cell to treat cancer, infectious diseases and inflammatory
diseases.
NantKwest is uniquely positioned to implement precision cancer medicine,
with the potential to change the current paradigm of cancer care.
Natural Killer cells are ancient cells in the human body designed to
recognize and detect cells under stress or infected. The NantKwest
“off-the-shelf” activated Natural Killer (NK) platform has the capacity
to destroy cancer and virally infected cells from the body. The safety
of our NK cells as well as their activity against a broad range of
cancers have been tested in multiple phase 1 clinical trials in the
United States, Canada and Europe. In addition to our NK cells capability
to be administered in the outpatient setting as an “off-the-shelf”
living drug, it serves as a universal cell-based therapy without need
for individualized patient matching. Moreover, our NK cell based
platform has been bioengineered to incorporate chimeric antigen
receptors (CARs) and antibody receptors to further optimize targeting
and potency in the therapeutic disease.
