NantKwest : to Present at 2018 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

NantKwest (Nasdaq:NK), a leading, clinical-stage natural killer cell based therapeutics company, today announced that the company will be presenting at the upcoming Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, October 2nd in New York City During the conference, company management will be presenting a corporate overview, as well as conducting one-on-one meetings to provide a corporate update, as well as review R&D and clinical activities.

Conference Details:

Event: Cantor Global Healthcare Conference Date/Time: Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 4:00pm Location: New York, NY

About NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest is an innovative clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system by using the natural killer cell to treat cancer, infectious diseases and inflammatory diseases.

NantKwest is uniquely positioned to implement precision cancer medicine, with the potential to change the current paradigm of cancer care. Natural Killer cells are ancient cells in the human body designed to recognize and detect cells under stress or infected. The NantKwest “off-the-shelf” activated Natural Killer (NK) platform has the capacity to destroy cancer and virally infected cells from the body. The safety of our NK cells as well as their activity against a broad range of cancers have been tested in multiple phase 1 clinical trials in the United States, Canada and Europe. In addition to our NK cells capability to be administered in the outpatient setting as an “off-the-shelf” living drug, it serves as a universal cell-based therapy without need for individualized patient matching. Moreover, our NK cell based platform has been bioengineered to incorporate chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) and antibody receptors to further optimize targeting and potency in the therapeutic disease.

