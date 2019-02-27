Napatech A/S : Accelerates Cybersecurity and Network Monitoring Applications up to 100G

NAPATECH ACCELERATES CYBERSECURITY AND NETWORK MONITORING APPLICATIONS UP TO 100G

Live Demonstrations at RSA Conference 2019, San Francisco

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, February 27, 2019- Napatech™ (OSLO: NAPA.OL), the leading provider of reconfigurable computing platforms, today announced that it will be demonstrating stunning benchmarks achieved with its FPGA SmartNIC hardware and software for a series of third-party, commercial and open source security applications.

The company will be hosting live demonstrations at RSA Conference 2019, South Expo Booth 2257, from March 4 to 8 in San Francisco, California.

Intelligent, flow-aware capabilities provide stateful awareness, offering the ability for the SmartNIC to provide lossless per-flow action processing on behalf of the application to drop, forward or redirect flows, thus reducing the data load on the application and massively boosting performance for both inline and passive applications.

For virtualized security solutions, the Napatech SmartNIC dramatically increases server throughput while freeing up CPU cycles for more VMs and applications. Because it is FPGA-driven rather than ASIC-based, the software offers unique reconfigurability to add more capabilities on the fly beyond virtual switching, e.g. encryption and decryption.

Jarrod J.S. Siket, CMO of Napatech, said:

"By offloading heavy workloads to the Napatech SmartNIC, passive, inline and virtualized applications such as firewalls, antivirus solutions, DLP and IDS/IPS can be greatly accelerated. Not only does this help customers to strengthen their security posture by ensuring complete network visibility, but it also allows them to minimize their TCO by reducing the number of servers required for security and network monitoring applications."

ABOUT NAPATECH

Napatech helps companies to reimagine their business by bringing hyperscale computing benefits to IT organizations of every size. We enhance open and standard virtualized servers to boost innovation and release valuable computing resources that improve services and increase revenue. Our Reconfigurable Computing Platform™ is based on a broad set of FPGA software for leading IT compute, network and security applications that are supported on a wide array of FPGA hardware designs.

Additional information is available atwww.napatech.com

NO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to, business conditions, trends in the industry and markets, global economic and geopolitical conditions, macro-economic factors, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in Napatech's reports. The matter discussed in this release is based on current expectations and maybe subject to change. Napatech will not necessarily update this information.

For details, visit us atwww.napatech.com

