NAPATECH A/S
Network Functions Virtualization – A Shining Star for 5G

10/14/2018

The ideas around Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), each, have been around in the industry for many years and have garnered significant interest in the marketplace as methods to break the vertical market stranglehold that vendors have had on networking hardware and software products and associated technologies. These disruptive influences that SDN and NFV promise still share additional hurdles and shortcomings to overcome, real or perceived, to reach their full potential.

This article is a first of a two-part series, where I will be outlining the history of the NFV concept, and the challenges in realizing the vision, specifically in the context of 5G networks.

In the past, data centers, mobile operators and enterprises have built their network infrastructure mainly based on custom-designed, physical hardware and software. Example applications include network gateways, switches, routers, network load balancers, varied mobile applications in the mobile core and radio access network such as vEPC (virtual evolved packet core), vCPE (virtual customer premise equipment), vRAN (virtual Radio Access Network) and security applications like firewalls, NGFW, IDS/IPS, SSL/IPsec offload appliances, DLP and antivirus applications, to name just a few.

Napatech A/S published this content on 14 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2018 19:47:00 UTC
Technical analysis trends NAPATECH A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond J. Smets Chief Executive Officer
Lars Rahbæk Boilesen Chairman
Henrik Brill Jensen Chief Operating Officer
Carsten Kaalund Chief Financial Officer
Peter Ekner Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAPATECH A/S-74.46%70
JUNIPER NETWORKS-4.14%9 234
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION--.--%1 474
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO LTD--.--%1 256
QUANTENNA COMMUNICATIONS INC34.84%599
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG-31.66%512
