NAPATECH A/S (NAPA)
Napatech A/S : Team structures for mixing support and development tasks

10/01/2018 | 11:17pm CEST

Finding the balance with an agile team

Most software teams today use some sort of agile method for organizing the daily tasks. If a team is running Scrum, the team should add a time-boxed support task for each Sprint to the Sprint backlog. The size of the time-box should be agreed based on team size, prioritization and expected effort of the support tasks. For each support case that shows up during the Sprint and needs attention, it will reduce the time-boxed task in the Sprint backlog. Planned support tasks should be treated like any other task in the backlog. This approach can potentially lead to some wrong velocity numbers for the team if the entire time-boxed buffer is not used during the Sprint. That, on the other hand, shows that the buffer could be reduced.

With Kanban, I have found that something similar can be achieved. If a team has two different backlogs, one for new development and one for support, the Kanban board can be split to service both these backlogs. In my example below, the team has four active swimlanes on the Kanban board. Three of them are for development of new features (Feature X, Y and Z) and the last one is for support and maintenance tasks (Support Feature 1). The split could also have been two for each if the prioritization was different. The entire team can work in any swimlane, which ensures the right competences are available for any task. The Work-In-Progress (WIP) limits are applied for all swimlanes and should be based on the size of the team. The WIP limits and the principle of working from right to left on the board ensures that tasks are done before new tasks are started.

Disclaimer

Napatech A/S published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 21:16:06 UTC
