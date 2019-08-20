NAPCO Security Technologies : Announces Fifth Project at Pepperdine University

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NSSC), one of the world's leading solutions providers and manufacturers of high tech electronic intrusion security, school safety lock down systems, Internet of Things (IoT) connected home, video and fire systems, as well as enterprise-class access control and door locking products today announced that Pepperdine University has ordered 150 of NAPCO's Alarm Lock Division Architech Locks and 100 Trilogy Networx Locks for use on its campus in Malibu, CA.

The Architech and Trilogy Networx Locks are being integrated with NAPCO's Continental Access Division Control Panels in order to secure additional classrooms and administration buildings on the campus. ArchiTech® Series Locks are an ideal access control solution elegantly blending advanced wireless keyless access control convenience for any décor in an infinitely customizable designer locking form factor, concealing advanced Trilogy Networx technology. The locks also have future-proof multi-technology access ID credentials to replace cumbersome keys. Features of the Trilogy Networx Locks include communicating wirelessly via Ethernet or 802.11B/G for a comprehensive wireless networked door access control system with network-wide global emergency lockdown/unlock commands. Trilogy Networx locks have Built in HID® Reader – that support up to 5,000 HID® proximity ID cards, fobs and credentials.

The current project marks the fifth time Pepperdine University has chosen to use NAPCO products on its campus in order to create a safe environment. Previous projects included student dormitories, the library, the law school building and athletic facilities. The previous projects have given the University capabilities to lockdown student dormitories, administration buildings, the library, the law school and the athletic facilities. Pepperdine University, has a campus that covers 830 acres and a student population of over 7,000 students. In selecting NAPCO products for the fifth project, it signifies the positive experience the university has with the performance of NAPCO solutions.

Richard Soloway, CEO of NAPCO commented "We are absolutely thrilled and honored with the fifth project that is taking place at Pepperdine University. The solutions we have provided the University are delivering a positive experience for the campus environment and we are very honored to have been chosen for the fifth time. We are committed to the safe school effort and we have product solutions for universities such as Pepperdine, as well as schools of all different sizes and budgets, both large and small. The school security vertical is a growth driver and we expect it to continue for the foreseeable future.

Mr. Soloway concluded "We want to once again thank Pepperdine University for their continued support of NAPCO by using our products on their campus. We are truly honored to be working with this outstanding University."

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. is one of the world's leading solutions providers and manufacturers of high technology electronic security (including recurring service fee revenue), school safety lock down systems, IoT connected home, video, fire alarm, access control and door locking systems. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, its security and IoT connected home segment, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

