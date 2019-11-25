NAPCO Security Technologies : Announces School Security Project at Montague Public Schools in Michigan

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NSSC), one of the world's leading solutions providers and manufacturers of high tech electronic intrusion security, school safety lock down systems, Internet of Things (IoT) connected home, video and fire systems, as well as enterprise-class access control and door locking products, today announced that its products are being used in a school district security project at the Montague Public Schools, located in the state of Michigan. The district has approximately 1500 students attending its schools.

The project includes the installation of NAPCO's Continental Access division Access Control products and Alarm Lock's Trilogy locks to provide an integrated enterprise class security solution. The district's high school, middle school, elementary school and a childhood center will have the products installed. Utilizing the new CA4K software and associated hardware, the access control system will control access to all doors at the schools. Features of the CA4K software program include rapid door opening times, full data downloads in minutes, email and SMS alerts and control of up to 32,000 doors. Features of the Trilogy locks include the unsurpassed five-year battery life, emergency global lockdown in ten seconds, wireless updates in order to make ID changes for faculty and students, schedule routines, and audit trails with date /time stamps.

Richard Soloway, CEO of NAPCO commented "We are very excited to report another school security project at the Montague Public Schools. NAPCO's business continues to grow in the school security vertical and we believe that the growth opportunity still remains robust in this area. The funding legislation which continues to be passed by various states and the federal government is helping the schools install the security they need. We would like to thank the Montague Public Schools for choosing our products. NAPCO is committed to the highly important initiative of securing our nation's schools by providing solutions for every school's budget whether a large university or a small elementary school."

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. is one of the world's leading solutions providers and manufacturers of high technology electronic security (including recurring service fee revenue), school safety lock down systems, IoT connected home, video, fire alarm, access control and door locking systems. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, its security and IoT connected home segment, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

