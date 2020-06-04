Log in
NASDAQ 100    NDX

NASDAQ 100

(NDX)
06/04 05:15:59 pm
9629.664468 PTS   -0.77%
05:46pTech Gives Back Some Gains After Nasdaq 100 Tests Records -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:29pS&P snaps four-day rally
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Tech Gives Back Some Gains After Nasdaq 100 Tests Records -- Tech Roundup

06/04/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Technology stocks gave back some of their recent gains amid doubts about the sustainability of one of the strongest rebound rallies on record.

The gains on the Standard & Poor's 500 in the last 50 days are the strongest for any such period on record. Large-cap tech stocks are among the biggest contributors to those gains. The Nasdaq 100 index, which tracks some of the largest tech stocks, fell Thursday after testing an all-time high.

Software maker ZoomInfo Technologies' shares skyrocketed following the company's trading debut Thursday, in what is the biggest technology initial public offering so far this year. Zoominfo, not to be confused with another hot stock, video-conferencing concern Zoom Video Communications, provides database technology to sales and marketing customers. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.05% 26281.82 Delayed Quote.-9.80%
NASDAQ 100 -0.77% 9629.664468 Delayed Quote.11.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.69% 9615.813165 Delayed Quote.7.92%
S&P 500 -0.34% 3112.35 Delayed Quote.-3.34%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -6.04% 210.35 Delayed Quote.229.03%
