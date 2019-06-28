Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nasdaq    NDAQ

NASDAQ

(NDAQ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

16th Consecutive Nasdaq Closing Cross Sets Record for Number of Shares Traded During 2019 Russell US Indexes Reconstitution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 05:15pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Symbol: NDAQ) today announced the Nasdaq Closing Cross had a record day as it was used for the 16th consecutive year to rebalance Nasdaq-listed securities in the entire family of  Russell U.S. Indexes, part of leading global index provider FTSE Russell, during their annual reconstitution.

A record 1.279 billion shares representing $42.59 billion were executed in the Closing Cross in 1.14 seconds across Nasdaq-listed securities. This compares with 1.188 billion shares representing $39.26 billion executed in 0.935 seconds across Nasdaq-listed securities during Russell's annual reconstitution in 2018.

“Today’s record-breaking Nasdaq Closing Cross benefits issuers and investors alike with transparent and efficient price discovery,” said Tal Cohen, incoming Executive Vice President of North American Market Services at Nasdaq. “For the 16th consecutive year, the rebalance ensured that the Russell U.S. indexes continue to accurately reflect the ever changing state of the U.S. equity market and its market segments.”

“This is a new record for the Russell U.S. indexes,” said Brian Rosenberg, Head of North America for the Information Services Division of the London Stock Exchange Group, which includes FTSE Russell. “The annual rebalancing is a significant event for the U.S. equity market, and a central part of maintaining the integrity and relevance of our leading set of U.S. benchmarks, which millions of investors rely upon. Our longstanding and successful association with Nasdaq around the annual Russell rebalance help make it a vital and transparent market event every year.” 

The Closing Cross brings together the buy and sell interest in specific Nasdaq, NYSE and NYSE MKT stocks and executes all shares for each stock at a single price, one that reflects the true supply and demand for these securities. All nationally listed securities are eligible for the Nasdaq Closing Cross.

All Russell U.S. indexes are subsets of the Russell 3000® Index, which represents approximately 98% of the U.S. equity market. Russell U.S. Indexes allow investors to track current and historical market performance by specific market segment (large cap/small cap) or investment style (growth/value/defensive/dynamic). Today, approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked to or invested in products based on the Russell U.S. indexes.

Russell reconstitution day is usually one of the most highly anticipated and heaviest trading days in the U.S. equity market as asset managers seek to reconfigure their portfolios to reflect the composition of Russell's U.S. indexes. The index reconstitution process was completed today and the newly reconstituted index membership will take effect when markets open on Monday, July 1, 2019.

Please visit our website for more information on the Nasdaq Closing Cross

About Nasdaq: 
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: https://business.nasdaq.com.

About FTSE Russell:
FTSE Russell is a leading global index provider creating and managing a wide range of indexes, data and analytic solutions to meet client needs across asset classes, style and strategies. Covering 98% of the investable market, FTSE Russell indexes offer a true picture of global markets, combined with the specialist knowledge gained from developing local benchmarks around the world.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $16 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on index innovation and customer partnership applying the highest industry standards and embracing the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

Nasdaq Media Contact:
Matthew Sheahan
+1 212 231 5945
matthew.sheahan@nasdaq.com

FTSE Russell Media Contact:
Tim Benedict
+1 917 582 0641
TBenedict@lseg.com

NDAQG

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NASDAQ
05:15p16th Consecutive Nasdaq Closing Cross Sets Record for Number of Shares Traded..
GL
07:01aTHE REALREAL, INC. (NASDAQ : REAL) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
GL
06/27NASDAQ, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a..
AQ
06/27CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC. (NASDAQ : CHNG) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing B..
GL
06/27ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : ADPT) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Ope..
GL
06/26NASDAQ : Promotes Tal Cohen to Executive Vice President, North American Market S..
AQ
06/26Vattenfall lists first green bond under new Swedish EMTN program
GL
06/25NASDAQ : Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as o..
AQ
06/25NASDAQ : Promotes Tal Cohen to Executive Vice President, North American Market S..
AQ
06/25NASDAQ : Promotes Tal Cohen to Executive Vice President, North American Market S..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 558 M
EBIT 2019 1 253 M
Net income 2019 809 M
Debt 2019 5 162 M
Yield 2019 1,91%
P/E ratio 2019 19,87
P/E ratio 2020 19,47
EV / Sales 2019 8,25x
EV / Sales 2020 8,24x
Capitalization 15 936 M
Chart NASDAQ
Duration : Period :
Nasdaq Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 96,3 $
Spread / Average Target 0,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adena T. Friedman President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Michael R. Splinter Chairman
Michael Ptasznik Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Strategy
Bradley J. Peterson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Lars Rune Wedenborn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NASDAQ17.90%15 936
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC13.51%48 216
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.17%44 487
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG17.68%25 737
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE34.17%24 079
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%19 932
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About