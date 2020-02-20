Delisting of Securities of Ability Inc. from The Nasdaq Stock Market

Log in
02/20/2020 | 04:06pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of Ability Inc. Ability Inc.’s stock was suspended on December 27, 2019 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delisting for each of these companies.  The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed.  For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delistings and whether the companies’ securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies’ public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: http://www.cchwallstreet.com/NasdaqTools/bookmark.asp?id=nasdaq-rule_5800&manual=/nasdaq/main/nasdaq-equityrules/.

Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group