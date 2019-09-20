Delisting of Securities of Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp., ADOMANI, Inc., Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited, and Warrant of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock, unit and warrant of Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp.’s common stock, unit and warrant were suspended on April 26, 2019 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common stock of ADOMANI, Inc. ADOMANI, Inc.’s stock was suspended on August 22, 2019 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common stock and warrant of Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s common stock and warrant were suspended on July 17, 2019 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the American Depositary Shares of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s stock was suspended on September 17, 2019 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Finally, Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the warrant of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.’s warrant was suspended on September 10, 2019 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delisting for each of these companies. The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delistings and whether the companies’ securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies’ public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: http://www.cchwallstreet.com/NasdaqTools/bookmark.asp?id=nasdaq-rule_5800&manual=/nasdaq/main/nasdaq-equityrules/.

