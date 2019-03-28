Deutsche Bank and Nasdaq Sign New Market Technology Agreement

STOCKHOLM, Sweden and NEW YORK, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. (NYSE: DB) and Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) are pleased to announce that Deutsche Bank’s new Single Dealer Platform will be developed with Deutsche Bank, and hosted and operated by Nasdaq’s market technology. The expected go-live is targeted for Q3 2019.



Deutsche Bank will leverage Nasdaq’s market technology infrastructure to operate its US-based Single Dealer Platform. As a fully hosted platform, Nasdaq will also manage the system’s operations, including portions of risk controls, venue surveillance, trade reporting and clearing facilitation. The platform is custom built for scalability and integrating new technologies as Deutsche Bank further evolves and advances its marketplace.

“The Single Dealer Platform represents our further investment in electronic execution,” said Nicolas Balatsos, COO of Americas Equity Trading and Equity Sales at Deutsche Bank. “Combined with our ability to warehouse and manage risk efficiently, the platform creates an attractive liquidity offering for our clients that is unique to Deutsche Bank.”

“We continuously strive to develop and deploy market leading solutions for our clients,” said Ryan O’Sullivan, Global Co-Head of Electronic Equities at Deutsche Bank. “This Single Dealer Platform is an attractive destination to access unique liquidity and will round out our liquidity offering to our clients.”

“In partnering with Deutsche Bank, we are delivering the technical scalability, flexibility and market operations and compliance expertise to run their platform infrastructure as Deutsche Bank demands,” said Lars Ottersgård, Executive Vice President and Head of Market Technology, Nasdaq. “Our market operating experience and technological scale provides banks and brokers like Deutsche Bank with the services needed to effectively manage their internal marketplaces, further reduce expenses and focus on expanding and growing their business. We are pleased to welcome and support Deutsche Bank for many years to come.”

Nasdaq's world-leading market technology powers more than 250 of the world's market infrastructure organizations and market participants, including broker-dealers, exchanges, clearinghouses, central securities depositories and regulators, in over 50 countries with end-to-end, mission-critical technology solutions.

