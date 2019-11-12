Log in
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

EEX Group Acquiring Commodities Business of Nasdaq Futures

0
11/12/2019 | 09:41am EST

By Michael Dabaie

Energy and commodity market platforms company EEX Group said it agreed to acquire Nasdaq Futures Inc.'s futures and options exchange business.

EEX Group, part of Deutsche Boerse Group, will acquire the core assets of Nasdaq Inc.'s (NDAQ) Nasdaq Futures, or NFX, including the portfolio of open interest in NFX contracts.

EX Group trading venues include European Energy Exchange, EPEX SPOT, Powernext, EEX Asia and Nodal Exchange.

The transaction involves the transfer of existing open positions in U.S. power, U.S. natural gas, crude oil, ferrous metals and dry bulk freight futures and options contracts to EEX's clearing houses, Nodal Clear and European Commodity Clearing.

"Nasdaq entered the U.S. futures marketplace in response to clients who wanted to develop new ways to innovate around energy and freight trading. After evaluating the steady progress we made to expand our client base and grow open interest, the next step forward is for EEX and Nodal to continue this mission," said Kevin Kennedy, senior vice president of North American market services at Nasdaq

Nodal and Nodal Clear plan to complete the integration of U.S. power contracts by December 2019. EEX and ECC aim to complete the transfer of all open positions in dry bulk freight by February 2020. U.S. natural gas, crude oil and ferrous metals contracts will transfer to Nodal in spring 2020, EEX said.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 0.07% 135.9 Delayed Quote.29.39%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.53% 62.59 Delayed Quote.15.20%
NASDAQ 1.86% 102.53 Delayed Quote.25.70%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.13% 8464.276795 Delayed Quote.27.73%
WTI 1.18% 57.25 Delayed Quote.25.40%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 533 M
EBIT 2019 1 245 M
Net income 2019 784 M
Debt 2019 2 622 M
Yield 2019 1,86%
P/E ratio 2019 21,7x
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
EV / Sales2019 7,50x
EV / Sales2020 7,06x
Capitalization 16 378 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 105,00  $
Last Close Price 99,92  $
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adena T. Friedman President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Michael R. Splinter Chairman
Michael Ptasznik Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Strategy
Bradley J. Peterson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Edward S. Knight Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NASDAQ25.70%16 378
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.21.04%50 735
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.70%40 393
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC70.01%31 148
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG29.39%27 712
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%24 654
