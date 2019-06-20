Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: GO) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
0
06/20/2019 | 07:01am EDT
ADVISORY, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
What: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: GO), a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.
In honor of the occasion, Eric Lindberg, CEO, and MacGregor Read, Vice Chairman, will ring the Opening Bell
Where: Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio
When: Thursday, June 20, 2019 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET
About Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 300 stores in California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington. Grocery Outlet stores carry an ever-changing assortment of “WOW!” deals, complemented by everyday staple products.
About Nasdaq: Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.