NASDAQ

(NDAQ)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: GO) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

06/20/2019 | 07:01am EDT

ADVISORY, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: 
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: GO), a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Eric Lindberg, CEO, and MacGregor Read, Vice Chairman, will ring the Opening Bell

Where:
Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:
Thursday, June 20, 2019 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET      

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Media Contact:
James McCusker
203.585.4750
jmccusker@soleburytrout.com

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:
Bianca Fata
(646) 441-5073
bianca.fata@nasdaq.com

Feed Information:
Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463

Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West
18 mhz Lower
DL 3811 Vertical
FEC 3/4
SR 13.235
DR 18.295411
MOD 4:2:0
DVBS QPSK

Social Media:
For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates and video of bell ceremonies, please visit our Facebook page:
http://www.facebook.com/NASDAQ.

For photos from ceremonies and events, please visit our Instagram page:
http://instagram.com/nasdaq

For livestream of ceremonies and events, please visit our YouTube page:
http://www.youtube.com/nasdaq/live

For news tweets, please visit our Twitter page:
http://twitter.com/nasdaq

For exciting viral content and ceremony photos, please visit our Tumblr page:
http://nasdaq.tumblr.com/

Webcast:
A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at:
https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx

Photos:
To obtain a hi-resolution photograph of the Market Open, please go to http://business.nasdaq.com/discover/market-bell-ceremonies and click on the market open of your choice.           

About Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.
Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 300 stores in California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington. Grocery Outlet stores carry an ever-changing assortment of “WOW!” deals, complemented by everyday staple products.

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.

-NDAQA-

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
