ICR : and Nasdaq Present an Event for Advancing Women Leaders in the Boardroom

ICR,
a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, hosted an event in
partnership with Nasdaq titled “Advancing Women Leaders in the
Boardroom” on Tuesday, October 9, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York
City. The event featured important discussions on the topic of gender
diversity in the boardroom from many highly accomplished women leaders
who have made huge contributions in this area as well as to the business
community overall.
The thought-provoking agenda included a dynamic roster of speakers and
panelists, including: Betsy Atkins, Board member - Wynn Resorts and
Cognizant; Coco Brown, CEO, Athena Alliance; Zoe Cruz, Board member -
Ripple and former Co-President of Morgan Stanley; Bertha Coombs, CNBC
presenter; Rachel Glaser, CFO, Etsy; Claudia Fan Munce, Board member -
NEA; Diane Neal, Board member - Fossil Group Inc.; Stacie Swanstrom,
Executive Vice President, Nasdaq and other prominent leaders.
Through an engaging program, attendees heard conversation around some of
today’s most interesting, important and timely topics, including why
gender diversity in board composition matters now more than ever, how
corporate governance is changing and how boards of directors are
expected to steward company purpose and long-term value and where the
critical opportunities lie for women.
“ICR is committed to this critical movement of advancing more female
executives onto board seats, and will strive to leverage our network and
the companies we represent to do our part,” said Bo Park, Partner, Head
of Technology PR, ICR.
“We are proud to host an event with such incredible women and be part of
an important discussion, and we hope it inspires valuable dialogue among
our attendees now and moving forward,” said Katie Turner, Partner, ICR.
“At Nasdaq, we strongly believe that women’s empowerment is an essential
pillar of business value creation, global sustainability, and crucial
for creating more inclusive and prosperous economies,” said Stacie
Swanstrom, Executive Vice President, Nasdaq.
About ICR
Established in 1998, ICR partners with companies to optimize
transactions and execute strategic communications programs that achieve
business goals, build credibility and enhance long-term enterprise
value. The firm’s highly differentiated service model, which pairs
capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals,
brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to more than 500 clients
in approximately 20 industries. Today, ICR is one of the largest and
most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North
America maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Los Angeles, Boston,
San Francisco and Beijing. Learn more at www.icrinc.com.
Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing,
exchange technology, listing, information and public company services.
Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to
plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using
proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating
today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first
electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100
marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities
transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4, 000 total listings with
a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005911/en/