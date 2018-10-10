Log in
ICR : and Nasdaq Present an Event for Advancing Women Leaders in the Boardroom

10/10/2018 | 09:17pm CEST

Women executives discuss leadership lessons and opportunities for growth in the corporate boardroom

ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, hosted an event in partnership with Nasdaq titled “Advancing Women Leaders in the Boardroom” on Tuesday, October 9, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City. The event featured important discussions on the topic of gender diversity in the boardroom from many highly accomplished women leaders who have made huge contributions in this area as well as to the business community overall.

The thought-provoking agenda included a dynamic roster of speakers and panelists, including: Betsy Atkins, Board member - Wynn Resorts and Cognizant; Coco Brown, CEO, Athena Alliance; Zoe Cruz, Board member - Ripple and former Co-President of Morgan Stanley; Bertha Coombs, CNBC presenter; Rachel Glaser, CFO, Etsy; Claudia Fan Munce, Board member - NEA; Diane Neal, Board member - Fossil Group Inc.; Stacie Swanstrom, Executive Vice President, Nasdaq and other prominent leaders.

Through an engaging program, attendees heard conversation around some of today’s most interesting, important and timely topics, including why gender diversity in board composition matters now more than ever, how corporate governance is changing and how boards of directors are expected to steward company purpose and long-term value and where the critical opportunities lie for women.

“ICR is committed to this critical movement of advancing more female executives onto board seats, and will strive to leverage our network and the companies we represent to do our part,” said Bo Park, Partner, Head of Technology PR, ICR.

“We are proud to host an event with such incredible women and be part of an important discussion, and we hope it inspires valuable dialogue among our attendees now and moving forward,” said Katie Turner, Partner, ICR.

“At Nasdaq, we strongly believe that women’s empowerment is an essential pillar of business value creation, global sustainability, and crucial for creating more inclusive and prosperous economies,” said Stacie Swanstrom, Executive Vice President, Nasdaq.

About ICR

Established in 1998, ICR partners with companies to optimize transactions and execute strategic communications programs that achieve business goals, build credibility and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm’s highly differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to more than 500 clients in approximately 20 industries. Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco and Beijing. Learn more at www.icrinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4, 000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.


© Business Wire 2018
