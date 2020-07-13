Moderna, Inc. to Join the NASDAQ-100 Index Beginning July 20, 2020

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ ) today announced that Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), will become a component of the NASDAQ-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX), the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index (Nasdaq: NDXE) and the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index (Nasdaq: NDXX) prior to market open on Monday, July 20, 2020.



Moderna, Inc. will replace CoStar Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSGP) in the NASDAQ-100 Index®, the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index and the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index prior to market open on Monday, July 20, 2020.

CoStar Group, Inc. will leave the N-100 due to reclassification based on Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) the globally utilized standard for the categorization and comparison of companies by industry and sector.



For more information Moderna, go to https://www.modernatx.com/ .

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn , on Twitter @Nasdaq , or at www.nasdaq.com .

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular financial product or an overall investment strategy. Neither The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any financial product or any representation about the financial condition of any company or fund. Statements regarding Nasdaq’s proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

NDAQO

Media Contact:

Joseph Christinat, Nasdaq

Joseph.Christinat@nasdaq.com

646 284 5920



Issuer & Investor Contact:

Index Client Services, Nasdaq

Indexservices@nasdaq.com