Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date January 31, 2020

02/11/2020 | 04:06pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of January 31, 2020, short interest in 2,240 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,098,205,128 shares compared with 8,232,404,262 shares in 2,414 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of January 15, 2020. The end-of-January short interest represents 4.01 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 5.79 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,028 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 979,054,417 shares at the end of the settlement date of January 31, 2020 compared with 1,027,789,238 shares in 1,031 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 2.04 days average daily volume, compared with the previous reporting period’s figure of 2.02.

In summary, short interest in all 3,448 Nasdaq® securities totaled 9,077,259,545 shares at the January 31, 2020 settlement date, compared with 3,445 issues and 9,260,193,500 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 3.63 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 4.79 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations.  A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

About Nasdaq: 
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Sheahan
matthew.sheahan@nasdaq.com

NDAQO

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25e07bd2-1ab0-4bd6-988d-20afaf740f6b

Primary Logo

Nasdaq Short Interest Days

Nasdaq Short Interest Days

© GlobeNewswire 2020
