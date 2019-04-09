Log in
Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date March 29, 2019

04/09/2019 | 05:58pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of March 29, 2019, short interest in 2,357 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 7,861,097,225 shares compared with 7,804,885,951 shares in 2,359 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of March 15, 2019. The end-of-March short interest represents 4.12 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 3.71 days for the prior reporting period.

Nasdaq Short Interest Days
Short interest in 962 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 860,496,524 shares at the end of the settlement date of March 29, 2019 compared with 843,620,258 shares in 958 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 2.61 days average daily volume, compared with the previous reporting period’s figure of 2.82.

In summary, short interest in all 3,319 Nasdaq® securities totaled 8,721,593,749 shares at the March 29, 2019 settlement date, compared with 3,317 issues and 8,648,506,209 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 3.90 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 3.60 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations.  A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit
http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: business.nasdaq.com

Media Contact:                     
Matthew Sheahan
matthew.sheahan@nasdaq.com 

NDAQO

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9beb9247-593c-45cb-a052-e146dbc0bd0c

Nasdaq.jpg.prdesk.globenewswire.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
