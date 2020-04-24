Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date April 15, 2020

NEW YORK, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of April 15, 2020, short interest in 2,430 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 7,818,387,753 shares compared with 7,695,739,356 shares in 2,381 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of March 31, 2020. The mid-March short interest represents 2.48 days compared with 1.89 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 1,038 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 980,976,788 shares at the end of the settlement date of April 15, 2020 compared with 951,473,578 shares in 1,037 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 1.28 days average daily volume, compared with the previous reporting period’s figure of 1.51.

In summary, short interest in all 3,468 Nasdaq® securities totaled 8,799,364,541 shares at the April 15, 2020 settlement date, compared with 3,471 issues and 8,647,212,934 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.25 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 1.84 for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

