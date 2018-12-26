Log in
Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date December 14, 2018

12/26/2018 | 10:06pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of December 14, 2018, short interest in 2,369 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 7,664,483,327 shares compared with 7,708,952,189 shares in 2,377 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of November 30, 2018. The mid-December short interest represents 3.55 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 3.90 days for the prior reporting period.

Nasdaq Short Interest Days
Nasdaq Short Interest Days


Short interest in 934 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 851,084,985 shares at the end of the settlement date of December 14, 2018 compared with 873,574,784 shares in 930 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 3.30 days average daily volume, compared with the previous reporting period’s figure of 3.16.

In summary, short interest in all 3,303 Nasdaq® securities totaled 8,515,568,312 shares at the December 14, 2018 settlement date, compared with 3,307 issues and 8,582,526,973 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 3.52 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 3.81 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations.  A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit
http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx
or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com.

NDAQO

Media Contact:
Matthew Sheahan
matthew.sheahan@nasdaq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d573c57-dcb7-4be5-ad33-5add3c7e5120

29120_nasdaqlogo_oct2017.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
