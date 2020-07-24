Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nasdaq    NDAQ

NASDAQ

(NDAQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date July 15, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of July 15, 2020, short interest in 2,445 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,029,866,866 shares compared with 8,284,881,466 shares in 2,450 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of June 30, 2020. The mid-July short interest represents 2.71 days compared with 2.67 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,053 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 1,189,360,959 shares at the end of the settlement date of July 15, 2020 compared with 1,221,300,387 shares in 1,047 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 1.00 days average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.00.

In summary, short interest in all 3,498 Nasdaq® securities totaled 9,219,227,825 shares at the July 15, 2020 settlement date, compared with 3,497 issues and 9,506,181,853 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 1.92 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 1.93 for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations.  A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit
http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx
or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cda0e731-d98d-4992-a18e-aad4b8a881fe

NDAQO

Media Contact:                    
Matthew Sheahan
matthew.sheahan@nasdaq.com

Primary Logo

Nasdaq Short Interest Days

Nasdaq Short Interest Days

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NASDAQ
04:06pNasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as ..
GL
07/22Nasdaq tops profit views amid clamor for tech stocks
RE
07/22NASDAQ : Q2 20 Earnings Presentation
PU
07/22NASDAQ, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
07/22Nasdaq Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results, Resilient Business Adapting to De..
GL
07/22Nasdaq Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 per Share
GL
07/21Singapore Exchange to Streamline Dual Listings for Nasdaq Companies
DJ
07/21Nasdaq earnings expected to benefit from tech rally
RE
07/20NASDAQ : Income Statement Trend Summary and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
PU
07/17NASDAQ : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 770 M - -
Net income 2020 925 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 134 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
Yield 2020 1,48%
Capitalization 21 561 M 21 561 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,55x
Nbr of Employees 4 361
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart NASDAQ
Duration : Period :
Nasdaq Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 132,14 $
Last Close Price 131,41 $
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adena T. Friedman President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Michael R. Splinter Chairman
Michael Ptasznik Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Strategy
Bradley J. Peterson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Lars Rune Wedenborn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NASDAQ22.70%21 561
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED42.45%61 310
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.3.57%52 451
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC7.66%37 314
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG20.09%35 772
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO52.48%25 902
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group