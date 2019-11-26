Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nasdaq    NDAQ

NASDAQ

(NDAQ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date November 15, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 04:06pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of November 15, 2019, short interest in 2,391 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,223,360,638 shares compared with 8,255,893,816 shares in 2,376 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of October 31, 2019. The mid-November short interest represents 4.45 compared with 5.27 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 999 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 904,000,302 shares at the end of the settlement date of November 15, 2019 compared with 888,498,515 shares in 1,004 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 3.44 days average daily volume, compared with the previous reporting period’s figure of 3.41.

In summary, short interest in all 3,390 Nasdaq® securities totaled 9,127,360,940 shares at the November 15, 2019 settlement date, compared with 3,380 issues and 9,144,392,331 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 4.32 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 5.01 for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations.  A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

NDAQO

Media Contact:
Matthew Sheahan
matthew.sheahan@nasdaq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/133d4b07-bf7f-4762-b749-ef7f3dbe6e68

Primary Logo

Nasdaq Short Interest Days

Nasdaq Short Interest Days

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NASDAQ
04:06pNasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as ..
GL
09:02aQUANDL : Unveils E-Commerce Intelligence Dataset
BU
11/25NASDAQ WELCOMES SITIME CORPORATION ( : SITM) to the Nasdaq Stock Market
AQ
11/21NASDAQ WELCOMES SITIME CORPORATION ( : SITM) to the Nasdaq Stock Market
GL
11/20QUANDL : Data Conference 2020 Speaker List Announced
BU
11/18Exelon Corporation to Join the NASDAQ-100 Index Beginning November 21, 2019
GL
11/18Euronext, SIX Group square up for battle for Madrid bourse
RE
11/18Euronext, SIX Group launch battle for Madrid bourse
RE
11/14Nasdaq Launches OptionsPlay to Educate Investors on Options Trading
GL
11/13Nasdaq to Sell Unit In Energy Futures -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 532 M
EBIT 2019 1 244 M
Net income 2019 781 M
Debt 2019 2 622 M
Yield 2019 1,78%
P/E ratio 2019 22,9x
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
EV / Sales2019 7,81x
EV / Sales2020 7,36x
Capitalization 17 152 M
Chart NASDAQ
Duration : Period :
Nasdaq Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 105,26  $
Last Close Price 104,64  $
Spread / Highest target 10,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adena T. Friedman President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Michael R. Splinter Chairman
Michael Ptasznik Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Strategy
Bradley J. Peterson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Edward S. Knight Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NASDAQ27.95%17 152
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.25.21%52 522
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.49%40 122
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC68.93%30 920
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG31.06%27 755
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group