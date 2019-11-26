Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date November 15, 2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of November 15, 2019, short interest in 2,391 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,223,360,638 shares compared with 8,255,893,816 shares in 2,376 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of October 31, 2019. The mid-November short interest represents 4.45 compared with 5.27 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 999 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 904,000,302 shares at the end of the settlement date of November 15, 2019 compared with 888,498,515 shares in 1,004 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 3.44 days average daily volume, compared with the previous reporting period’s figure of 3.41.

In summary, short interest in all 3,390 Nasdaq® securities totaled 9,127,360,940 shares at the November 15, 2019 settlement date, compared with 3,380 issues and 9,144,392,331 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 4.32 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 5.01 for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp .

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn , on Twitter @Nasdaq , or at www.nasdaq.com .

NDAQO

Media Contact:

Matthew Sheahan

matthew.sheahan@nasdaq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/133d4b07-bf7f-4762-b749-ef7f3dbe6e68