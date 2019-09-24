Log in
Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date September 13, 2019

09/24/2019 | 04:11pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of September 13, 2019, short interest in 2,367 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,289,152,727 shares compared with 8,308,462,471 shares in 2,370 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of August 30, 2019. The mid-September short interest represents 5.18 compared with 4.66 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 998 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 911,909,640 shares at the end of the settlement date of September 13, 2019 compared with 929,503,354 shares in 1,000 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 3.99 days average daily volume, compared with the previous reporting period’s figure of 3.18.

In summary, short interest in all 3,365 Nasdaq® securities totaled 9,201,062,367 shares at the September 13, 2019 settlement date, compared with 3,370 issues and 9,237,965,825 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 5.03 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 4.45 for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: https://business.nasdaq.com.

Media Contact:
Matthew Sheahan
matthew.sheahan@nasdaq.com

NDAQO 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
