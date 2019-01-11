Nasdaq : BNP Paribas Lists Two Green Structured Products on Nasdaq Stockholm

Stockholm, January 11, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that BNP Paribas SA has listed its first two green structured products on the Nasdaq Nordic Sustainable Debt Market. The instruments are listed in the recently launched segment for green structured products, and are distributed to the Swedish retail market in collaboration with Strukturinvest.

Structured products combine two or more financial instruments into one single security, and offer customized exposure to otherwise hard-to-reach asset classes and subclasses. Returns of the products issued by BNP Paribas SA are based on the development of a basket of stocks within sustainable fields, such as companies within sustainable water management. The products offer investors the benefits of partial capital protection, while giving exposure towards a selection of global companies with a strong sustainability track record.

'We are delighted to have listed our first green structured products on Nasdaq Stockholm,' said Neven Graillat, Chief Sustainable Product Officer, Global Markets, BNP Paribas. 'Sustainability is at the core of our strategy and by issuing these securities, we are helping to connect Nordics retail investors, an increasingly important investor-segment in Europe, with companies at the cutting edge of sustainability all over the world. This is a key part of our strategy to continue to be the reference bank for sustainable finance and investment.'

Strukturinvest Fondkommission has, since it was founded in 2009, established itself as one of Sweden's leading investment partners for institutions, companies and individuals. Its partnership with BNP Paribas is yet another step to meet its ambition to be a leading player in the development and implementation of new sustainable investment alternatives.

'The biggest strength with structured products is the availability provided,' said Björn Johansson, Head of Dealing and Marketing, Strukturinvest. 'With structured products and in cooperation with BNP Paribas, we are able to provide sustainable investments to a broad range of investors'

BNP Paribas Issuance BV has been an active issuer in the Nordics since 2010. In 2018, BNP Paribas SA added its group parent company as an approved issuer on Nasdaq as part of a medium term strategy to increase its structured issuances footprint in the Nordics.

'With the listings of two new sustainable structured products, Nasdaq continues its close companionship with one of the most prominent issuers of green investment products in Europe,' said Ann-Charlotte Eliasson, VP European Fixed Income, Nasdaq. 'With the help of issuers such as BNP Paribas and supported by distributors like Strukturinvest, we have in recent years seen the Nasdaq Nordic Sustainable Debt market grow into a European hub for green and sustainable investments.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas Global Markets, part of BNP Paribas' Corporate and Institutional Banking, provides cross-asset investment, hedging, financing, research and market intelligence to corporate and institutional clients, and private and retail banking networks. Global Markets' sustainable, long term business model seamlessly connects clients to capital markets throughout 38 markets in EMEA, Asia Pacific and the Americas, with innovative solutions and digital platforms.

Recognised as a leading European player with global expertise in derivatives from decades of experience, Global Markets meets the diverse, specific needs of each client and contributes to the real economy with a comprehensive suite of best-in-class services. Through Global Markets, clients can access a full universe of opportunities in Equity Derivatives, Foreign Exchange and Local Markets, Commodity Derivatives, Rates, Primary and Credit Markets and Prime Solutions and Financing.

Global Markets offers a range of green financing and investment solutions designed to facilitate the energy transition and greenhouse gas reduction through the capital markets. In particular BNP Paribas Global Markets plays an active role in the green bond markets and sustainable equity solutions.

About Strukturinvest

Strukturinvest Fondkommission is an independent Swedish securities company and a leading hedge fund manager under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. We do not take our own positions and only deal on behalf of customers. All the structured products solutions designed and procured by Strukturinvest are guaranteed by well-known international or domestic banks with consistently good credit rating. For the hedge fund business we trade with the leading prime brokers globally. Strukturinvest currently has offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Jönköping.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.

