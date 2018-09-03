Log in
Nasdaq : Copenhagen Welcomes Hypefactors to Nasdaq First North

09/03/2018 | 08:37am CEST

Copenhagen September 3, 2018- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today that trading in the Hypefactors A/S share (HYPE) commences today on Nasdaq First North* in Denmark. The Hypefactors share belongs to the ICB sector 9000 - Technology, and is the eighth company to be admitted for trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen 's markets in 2018.** On Nasdaq Nordic's markets, Hypefactors is the 54th. company to seek admission to trading in 2018.

Hypefactors A/S is a Danish Software-as-a-Service provider within marketing technology using Artificial Intelligence to quantify and qualify the results of corporate communications departments. The marketing industry is a sector in rapid growth due to automatisation something which has not been fully rolled out into the PR part of the sector.

'CEO of Hypefactors Casper Janns said: 'Hypefactors makes the effect of communication measurable and the work streams easier and delivers the transparency that companies have been lacking in understanding the value of its PR and communications investment. Our PR automation platform covers the whole communications spectrum from global media monitoring to effect reporting in one comprehensive solution. Armed with this vision and our listing as a milestone we have been looking forward to this first day of trading at Nasdaq First North Copenhagen and would like to welcome our new shareholders and owners and thank you for the vote of confidence. We will work dedicated to meet both yours and our own expectations.'

Adam Kostyál, Senior Vice President Global Listing Services EMEA, said: 'We are proud to welcome Hypefactors to Nasdaq First North. Hypefactors's IPO leads the way for other startups, who on top of raising capital will benefit from the increased visibility that a Nasdaq listing provides to listed companies. With more than 70 pct of total equity turnover coming from outside the Nordics, Nasdaq's Nordic market is a unique showcase opportunity to the high street of the capital markets, where investors today find an attractive opportunity to diversify in growth on a transparent and regulated market.'

Hypefactors A/S has appointed Kapital Partner ApS as its Certified Adviser.

*First North is the brand name for the MTFs operated by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB respectively.

**Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq OMX Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq OMX Iceland hf., Nasdaq OMX Riga, AS, Nasdaq OMX Stockholm AB, Nasdaq OMX Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq OMX Vilnius, Nasdaq OMX Clearing AB, Nasdaq OMX Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.

About Nasdaq First North

Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic. It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT:
+ Javier Lopez
+ + 45 51 71 45 71
+ javier.lopez@nasdaq.com

Disclaimer

NASDAQ Inc. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 06:36:01 UTC
