Nasdaq : Copenhagen Welcomes Maersk Drilling To List On Its Main Market

Copenhagen, April 4, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces today that trading in the shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (Maersk Drilling) commences on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The Maersk Drilling share belongs in the Nasdaq Copenhagen Large Cap segment and is placed in the ICB sector 0001 - Oil & Gas. Maersk Drilling will trade under short name DRLCO and is the first company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen's markets* in 2019, and the 13th to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Nordic's markets** in 2019.

Maersk Drilling owns and operates a fleet of 23 offshore rigs specializing in harsh environment and deepwater drilling operations. With more than 45 years of experience operating in the most challenging environments Maersk Drilling provides safe, efficient, and reliable drilling services to oil and gas companies around the world. Headquartered in Lyngby, Denmark, Maersk Drilling employs 2,850 people.

CEO of Maersk Drilling Jørn Madsen said: 'We command a modern and high tech fleet with focus on the most attractive market segments within off-shore drilling. With a strong operational and financial base Maersk Drilling is very well positioned to take part in the improvement of the market, which we are already witnessing the first signs of. Going public is a milestone for the company, for the employees and for our current shareholders. We are proud to be able to offer investors for the first time in Danish history the opportunity to invest in what you can call a ´pure drilling share´.'

Adam Kostyál, Senior Vice President Global Listing Services EMEA, said: 'We are proud to welcome Maersk Drilling to the Nasdaq Copenhagen exchange. Maersk Drilling will provide investors all over the world with a new opportunity to invest and diversify in offshore drilling activities on a regulated and transparent Nasdaq market. We look forward to supporting Maersk Drilling as they continue their journey and in their interaction with local and global investors here at Nasdaq.'

*Main market and Nasdaq First North

**Main market and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq OMX Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq OMX Iceland hf., Nasdaq OMX Riga, AS, Nasdaq OMX Stockholm AB, Nasdaq OMX Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq OMX Vilnius, Nasdaq OMX Clearing AB, Nasdaq OMX Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.