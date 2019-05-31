Nasdaq : Delisting of Securities of Intellipharmaceutics International Inc., Aceto Corporation, and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Warrant only) from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. Intellipharmaceutics International Inc.'s stock was suspended on March 21, 2019 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common stock of Aceto Corporation. Aceto Corporation's stock was suspended on April 03, 2019 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Finally, Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the warrant of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. GTY Technology Holdings Inc.'s warrant was suspended on May 22, 2019 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delisting for each of these companies. The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delistings and whether the companies' securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies' public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq's rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: http://www.cchwallstreet.com/NasdaqTools/bookmark.asp?id=nasdaq-rule_5800&manual=/nasdaq/main/nasdaq-equityrules/.

-NDAQO-

Source: Nasdaq, Inc.