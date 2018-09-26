Log in
News

Nasdaq : Delisting of Securities of MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., Tintri, Inc., China Auto Logistics Inc., Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc., and WillScot Corporation (Warrant Only) from The Nasdaq Stock Market

09/26/2018 | 10:10pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.'s stock was suspended on July 11, 2018 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common stock of Tintri, Inc. Tintri, Inc.'s stock was suspended on July 12, 2018 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common stock of China Auto Logistics Inc. China Auto Logistics Inc.'s stock was suspended on August 03, 2018 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common stock of Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s stock was suspended on August 21, 2018 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Finally, Nasdaq announced that it will delist the warrant of WillScot Corporation. WillScot Corporation's warrant was suspended on July 12, 2018 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delisting for each of these companies. The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delistings and whether the companies' securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies' public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq's rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: http://www.cchwallstreet.com/NasdaqTools/bookmark.asp?id=nasdaq-rule_5800&manual=/nasdaq/main/nasdaq-equityrules/.

-NDAQO-

Disclaimer

NASDAQ Inc. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 20:10:00 UTC
